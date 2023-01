HOUSTON – University of Houston volleyball Head Coach David Rehr announced the addition of an Ole Miss transfer to his roster for the 2023 season. Katie Corelli, who will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in the fall, is the second of Rehr's transfer signees, joining Nena Mbonu from Louisville. With Corelli's arrival for the spring semester, Rehr's 2023 signing class has brought four new Cougars to Houston.

