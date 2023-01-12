Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: No guilt veggie dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with veggies or crackers. It’s also good as a dip for grilled chicken or as a base for a flatbread. And, it makes a great centerpiece on a charcuterie board!. Ingredients. 2 cups plain Greek yogurt. 3 tablespoons mayo. 1 tablespoon...
Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.
Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
Oklahomans May See Rain and Snow This Week
The new year has certainly kicked off with some unseasonable weather for January. Oklahoma has had above average temperatures, and we've already seen our first round of tornadoes, which happened just three days in to 2023. We've mentioned before that the Farmer's Almanac is predicting an extended winter for Oklahoma...
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023
Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember on Thursday, the first of 11 executions planned for 2023 — the most out of any other state in the nation. The post Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Beware of the Dreaded Oklahoma Octopus Lurking in the Deep of Sooner State Lakes
Oklahoma has more than its fair share of scary ghost stories, tall tales, and urban legends, but one mythical creature has been terrifying people for well over 200 years, the dreaded Oklahoma Octopus. This freshwater fiend is said to be lurking in the deep of Sooner State lakes. Most don't survive an encounter with this beast.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
news4sanantonio.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Oklahomans Can Enjoy a New Girl Scout Cookie Starting January 20
One of the best seasons of the year will soon begin in Oklahoma! Our local Girl Scouts will start their Cookie Season in the state on January 20. We will finally be reunited with our beloved Thin Mints and Do-si-dos. And the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie that will be available exclusively online!
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KLAW 101
