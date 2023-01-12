ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

housebeautiful.com

Ben Affleck Was Just Spotted Taking Orders At A Dunkin' Drive-Thru

If you were to ever spot Ben Affleck working the drive-thru window at your local Dunkin', your first thought might be, "Hmm, maybe he's filming a movie in which he plays a Dunkin' worker who gets a miraculous second chance at life." Or, you know, something like that. Well, this...
MEDFORD, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pike Ever Caught

Pike is a genus of freshwater fish. We commonly know these fish as pikes or pickerels. When someone refers to a pike, they typically mean the Northern pike fish. They are an old species of fish with origins in North America and Eurasia since the Paleocene, about 60 million years ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston

© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
BOSTON, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter

Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
