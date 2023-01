Run on the hard packed trail along Lake Apopka’s Northshore with the AdventHealth Lake Apopka Scenic Trail 30K on Jan. 22. Both individual and four-person relay team competition is available. This is a point-to-point 18.6-mile race starting at Magnolia Park in Apopka and finishing at the Green Mountain Scenic Overlook in Ferndale. All participants receive a 3D medal, long-sleeved mesh shirt and post-event food.

