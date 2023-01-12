ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Woodbury Clothing Boutique Sold Counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci: Police

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455tjt_0kCk0zZR00
Mitchell Feig, age 65, is accused of selling counterfeit clothing at his store, Max & Gino's, located in Woodbury on Jericho Turnpike. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owner of a Long Island clothing boutique is accused of selling counterfeits of high-end fashion brands, authorities said.

Mitchell Feig, age 66, of Merrick, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Feig owns Max & Gino’s, located in Woodbury on Jericho Turnpike.

Detectives said the store had on display several items bearing counterfeit trademarks of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. The phony trademarks were reportedly found on sweatshirts, patches, and shirts.

Feig was arrested at the store without incident. He is facing a single charge of second-degree trademark counterfeiting.

He was later released from custody on an appearance ticket to Nassau County Court at a later date.

An employee at Max & Gino’s told Daily Voice the company had no comment on the allegations.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

