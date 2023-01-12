Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Are Bill Kelliher’s new Mojotone Hellbender pickups the most versatile metal humbuckers ever made?
The Mastodon rhythm king’s new signature set uses Alnico II and V ceramic magnets to deliver tones spanning brutal to beautiful. Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher has teamed up with North Carolina pickup and part manufacturer Mojotone for a new set of signature pickups, the Hellbenders. We’d love to stay...
Guitar World Magazine
Decoding the magic of the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive, the drive pedal of choice for Zakk Wylde and Josh Homme
The classic overdrive was launched in ’81 and soon found its way onto the pedalboards of millions of players – including legions of pros. Boss introduced the SD-1 Super Overdrive pedal way back in 1981. Since then, the SD-1 has remained in continuous production, selling literally millions of units and consistently enjoying status as a top-selling pedal for several decades, not just within Boss sales but in general overall pedal sales as well.
Guitar World Magazine
Move over, I'll drive: Meet Dingwall's Lamborghini-inspired signature bass for Bad Wolves' Kyle Konkiel
The Kyle Konkiel Signature sports a custom color-shift finish, Nordstrand EQ and an additional pickup configuration. Dingwall Guitars have revealed the new Kyle Konkiel Signature Combustion, which has been produced to the exact specifications of Bad Wolves bassist Kyle Konkiel. Limited to an exclusive run of just 25 instruments, the Novax fanned-frets and distinctive body outline will undoubtedly set it apart from other models in this price range, but we’re told the innovative fret design is just the beginning.
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer receives a prototype replica of Jerry Garcia’s iconic Wolf guitar – watch him play it during Dead & Company’s last-ever tour
The like-for-like recreation of Garcia's original $1.9 million Wolf saw plenty of action as Dead & Company kicked off their final tour in Mexico over the weekend. John Mayer has unveiled the latest addition to his enviable electric guitar collection – an all-new prototype replica of Jerry Garcia’s iconic Wolf guitar, which the Sob Rock star has taken on the road for Dead & Company’s last-ever tour.
Guitar World Magazine
Paying tribute to Wilko Johnson 1947-2022: the hard-hitting rhythm king who shaped the sound of UK punk
An unlikely guitar hero, Johnson had a style like no other, and wielded his Tele like a machine gun – the punks and more were paying attention to his sound and stage presence. On November 21, 2022, Wilko Johnson passed away at the age of 75. The Essex-born guitarist...
