Timeline: Rain returns Friday, stronger storm Saturday morning with Bay Area Flood Watch in effect

By Drew Tuma via
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAHVp_0kCk0WAU00

After a dry day on Thursday, rain returns Friday with a Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and with a stronger storm Saturday morning with a Level 3. Sunday's rain will be a Level 1 storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTeCi_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8nv1_0kCk0WAU00

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area this weekend.

Rain begins Friday around 10 a.m. with scattered downpours and the chance for thunderstorms until 6 p.m.

RELATED: Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise

There will likely be a much-needed break late Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Light rain returns before sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be gusty between 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday. Gusts will likely be 40mph+, causing more trees to come down.

Between 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, periods of heavy rain will likely cause localized flooding. The best chance of flooding is likely East Bay/SF and points North.

RELATED: CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'

Between noon - 4 p.m. Saturday showers become lighter and more scattered in nature.

Light scattered showers will continue on and off through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M82nq_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XU4Z_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KdbG_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLaGD_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vclPR_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5Hi1_0kCk0WAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exw6K_0kCk0WAU00

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kCk0WAU00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra

With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continues

The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into Monday week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. Forecast called for a spotty...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
NOVATO, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents at Belmont trailer park struggle to recover from repeat flooding

BELMONT -- On the Peninsula, residents of a San Mateo County trailer park are fed up with flooding and all the problems that come with it.Many residents of the Belmont Trailer Park are feeling sadness and frustration, exhausted from dealing with flooding issues over the last few days."I lost some of my clothing, shoes, my son's toys," said resident Claudia Ramirez.She's not the only one. At least ten homes have seen the impact of rising water in the neighborhood since New Year's Eve. Residents like Ramirez and Vicky Sanchez want people to know what they're going through and witness the  impact...
BELMONT, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
