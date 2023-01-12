ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin bans TikTok on state phones, tablets, computers

(The Center Square) – TikTok is now banned from state government in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed an executive order that forbids people from installing or using the app on state phones, tablets and computers. “Defending our state's technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work

The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Republicans Propose Work-for-Welfare Referendum

Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once

Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin surpasses 14k COVID-19 deaths

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,732,517 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,037 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 6 Total. Total Positive Cases1,732,5171,727,951 (+4,566) Fully Vaccinated3,607,085 (61.8%)3,606,992 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,089,193 (18.7%)1,067,939 (18.3%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS: Certain Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to end in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra benefits will end after February for those enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare programs, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported. Officials said the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act by Congress in December stopped the additional flow of funding. For the past few months,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Reaction: Flat tax proposal in Wisconsin 'benefits the richest people'

(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires. Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it. “A...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Sees Renewed Calls for Caregiver Tax Credit

Wisconsin lawmakers are back in session and have a large budget surplus to work with. Advocates for the state’s older residents hope any spending plan prioritizes certain needs for this population, and those who care for them. The Legislature is being asked to reconsider the idea of a Caregiver...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans May Consider Legalizing Medical Marijuana

(By Rob Mentzer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. According to Rob Mentzer with Wisconsin Public Radio, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Extra FoodShare benefit program implemented amid COVID-19 pandemic ending next month

WASHINGTON — A federal program that has given Wisconsinites extra FoodShare benefits is coming to an end next month, the state’s Department of Health Services said. The program, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided extra benefits separate from regular monthly FoodShare benefits but is ending at the end of February following the passage of the federal 2023 appropriations package,...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy