Read full article on original website
Gail Finch Ranton
3d ago
Sending prayers up for Lisa, hoping for a speedy recovery! Your family needs and loves you!❤️
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Looks Just Like Mom In New Photos
Elvis Presley‘s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley is now all grown up and has adult children of her own. Her oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough is looking more and more like her mother every day! She was recently seen at a dinner in Beverly Hills and fans couldn’t get over the resemblance.
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
My son died just weeks after complaining of migraines and being tired
A STUDENT died weeks after suffering migraines as medics cast him aside and brushed symptoms off as 'anxiety'. Johnny Alfrey, 22, raised concerns about his symptoms to doctors on several occasions before his death on June 24, last year. "He was just a brilliant young man, so funny and a...
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children
She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home
Investigators probing the passing of Eight is Enough star Adam Rich have found evidence the former child actor likely died of a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just days after Rich was found dead on Saturday in his Los Angeles apartment at the age of 54.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the manager of Rich’s apartment building found the former child star dead in his bathroom after no one had heard from him since Thursday, January 5.Officers also revealed they found a “white powdery substance” believed to be drugs at the scene, and that...
Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post
While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
iheart.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54
Lisa Marie Presley has sadly passed away at 54 years old. Sources confirmed her death to TMZ on Thursday (January 12) night. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday. "It is with a heavy heart that I must...
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Comments / 14