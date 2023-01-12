ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Padres, OF Juan Soto agree on $23M for '23

Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres agreed on a $23 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration, ESPN reported Friday. Soto, 24, batted .236 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 52 games with the Padres after being acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Washington Nationals. He added two homers and seven RBIs in 12 postseason games.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.

