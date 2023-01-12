Remembering the Life of Kenneth Sgroi

Yorktown, NY - On Jan. 2, Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi passed away at the age of 37, following a sudden illness.

In a final showing of respect for his dedication and service to the department, Sgroi was posthumously promoted to the rank of Captain.

According to a statement released by the town and the Yorktown Police Department, Lt. Sgroi had fallen ill during the previous 48 hours.

“It is with profound sadness, pain, and hurt that we share the loss of our brother, Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi,” wrote Police Chief Robert Noble in a post on the police department’s Facebook page on Jan. 3.

It is said that Sgroi fought the sudden illness valiantly while at Hudson Valley Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

“We have lost a valued and respected member of our police force, and we as a town are devastated,” said Town Supervisor Tom Diana. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and to his brothers and sisters at the Yorktown Police Department during this painful time.”

Kenneth Sgroi’s wake was held at Yorktown Funeral Home on Jan. 6, followed by a mass on Jan. 7 at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown. He was laid to rest at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The services were planned and carried out by Chief Noble, and the New York Police Department’s Ceremonial Unit carried out the funeral mass ceremony.

“The funeral and wake were so tastefully orchestrated,” remarked Supervisor Diana.

Sgroi is survived by his wife Anne, his daughter Gabriella (5) and his son Joseph (3), his sister Pamela and her wife Lisa, his mother Alice, and his nieces Layla and Ava, and nephew Julian.

Sgroi grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. Following his dream of always wanting to become a police officer, he attended and graduated from the police academy in 2007. Lt. Sgroi started his career in law enforcement in 2007 with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 19, 2009, Sgroi transferred to the Yorktown Police Department.

As a patrol officer with the YPD, Sgroi was the first-place recipient of the Stop DWI award for the Town of Yorktown in 2010 and 2012. In 2013, he received a certificate of commendation for his excellent work within the department. He was also a certified field training officer and a desk officer.

In 2017, Sgroi was promoted to the rank of Sergeant as a result of his hard work, talent, and dedication, and was assigned a patrol squad to supervise as a patrol supervisor. He also oversaw the Yorktown Police Department Field Training Program.

Sgroi was promoted to Lieutenant in July 2022, where he was assigned as the Staff Division Commander.

“It was an honor to know Lt. Sgroi, work with him, and see firsthand how much he loved being a member of the Yorktown Police Department,” Assemblyman Matt Slater said. “He provided exemplary service to our community, and I am profoundly sad to lose such a good person. My prayers are with his wife and children, and I know Yorktown will lift them up during such a difficult time.”

Capt. Sgroi was known by his fellow Yorktown Police Officers as hard-working, funny, kind, thorough, approachable, and compassionate. He was known by several affectionate nicknames within the department, including “The Dancing Bear,” “Kenny Two Step,” and “Red Pen Kenny.”

Following his passing, Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi was posthumously awarded the rank of Captain. Chief Noble, Supervisor Diana and the Town Board also discussed other tributes, including naming the police department’s building or campus in his memory, changing the address of the campus to One Kenneth Sgroi Way, wearing his initials on their exterior vest carriers, and putting his initials on all the department’s marked police vehicles.

Sgroi’s promotion was announced at his funeral mass, where he was celebrated by his family, his Yorktown Police Department family, town officials, Yorktown residents, and members of numerous police agencies throughout Westchester County, as well as some from Dutchess and Rockland Counties.

“I was there when Captain Sgroi was promoted to Sergeant, and I was there five months ago when he was promoted to Lieutenant,” Supervisor Diana told Yorktown News. “It’s an honor to promote him to Captain. Although the department does not have a captain’s position, I wish it was something we could have done for him in life.”

Assemblyman Slater applauded the Town Board’s promotion of Captain Sgroi.

“He was a dedicated member of our community who embodied the values of Yorktown and the Yorktown Police Department,” Slater said. “I will always remember the day he was promoted to Lieutenant and how proud he was.”

While working and making his way up in the Yorktown Police Department, Capt. Sgroi met, dated, and married Anne. According to memories shared at the funeral mass as well as his obituary, Capt. Sgroi and Anne unknowingly attended St. Anne’s School and Kellenberg Memorial High School together. They also lived blocks apart in Franklin Square. On New Year’s Eve in 2010, their lives together began, and they were married on Aug. 30, 2014.

Capt. Sgroi’s fellow officers shared their memories of him with Chief Noble, and some have been shared with Yorktown News. Officers requested to remain nameless in this article, but their memories will be shared below.

One officer used the term “family man” to describe Capt. Sgroi. They wrote that most of their conversations revolved around the job and his family. The officer recalled when Capt. Sgroi started dating Anne, and the stories of their trips to New York City and “updates on them” that he shared. They also shared the excitement Capt. Sgroi had when sharing Anne’s pregnancies.

“I’d give anything to find another tell sign when I bust his chops, have him come in my office for the 20th time or observe him and Anne together with that bond that you know a marriage full of love has, and listen to his stories about his family and future dreams,” the officer wrote.

Another officer noted the way Capt. Sgroi opened his home to them, welcoming them for dinner with his family. They recalled the way he always remembered their birthday, the way he took his job so seriously, and the nights they spent at his home in his pool following their 4 to 12 shifts.

“Kenny I will miss you, you were taken too soon from us all,” the officer wrote. “I will see you again one day and I will follow you into the gates of heaven. Rest easy, you will be missed.”

A third officer described the close friendship they formed with Capt. Sgroi as years passed, recalling that they joined the Yorktown Police Department at around the same time. They wrote about his sharp memory and about Capt. Sgroi referring to lunch as “breaking bread.” Lastly, they mentioned how he told them that he would always do whatever it took to make Anne happy.

“I will never forget our friendship and especially breaking bread with Kenny throughout the years,” the officer wrote.

On Jan. 5, a fundraising campaign was started on Fund the First to raise money for the Sgroi family. Since its creation, a total of $128,150 has been raised as of Jan. 9. Another fundraiser is available for donation through Westchester Blue.

Chief Noble told Yorktown News that many people have been reaching out to ask how they can help the department and the Sgroi family, and explained that donating is the best way.

“The fund is out there, and in the months and years to come, that family will need the fund for help,” said Chief Noble.

He also said that if people do not have the necessary technology to make online donations, they can drop it off at the Yorktown Police Department, and they will ensure it gets to the Sgroi family.

“It is my hope that our community will rally around the Sgroi family and the Yorktown Police Department,” said Noble in a press release. “Outstanding cop. An even better man.”

Donations can be made at www.westchesterblue.org or www.fundthefirst.com/campaign/the-sgroi-family-tt6gyc

“I want to thank the Yorktown community for rallying around the Sgroi Family and our Police Department during such a trying time - once again living up to the Yorktown Way,” Assemblyman Slater added.

Chief Noble told Yorktown News that the Sgroi family members are the bravest people he has ever met and it is something he will never forget. He shared how hard the family fought alongside Capt. Sgroi while he was ill, and said they will always be a part of the Yorktown Police Department’s family.































































