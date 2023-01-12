Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vandals attacked Glencore's (GLEN.L) Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes.

Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer, and is currently in the throes of the worst civil unrest in years.

A major tin mine located in the southern Puno region, where some of the fiercest anti-government protests have played out, also announced it temporarily halted its mining operations.

Two Antapaccay company vehicles were burned in the midday attack and the area around the workers' housing was also hit, the mine said in a statement.

Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera told a news conference that 2,000 workers were being evacuated from the site.

The Antapaccay mine is one of the largest in Peru, and has tussled with the local community in the past.

The mine was hit by blockades in September by indigenous groups seeking a consultation process over a potential expansion.

Antapaccay is located in the Cusco region, a major tourist draw as well as another hot spot for protests against President Dina Boluarte, which have left 42 dead since last month.

Boluarte became president after her predecessor Pedro Castillo attempted to illegally dissolve Congress, was ousted and detained. Protesters have called for his release, her resignation and quick elections.

Antapaccay called on authorities to "focus on dialogue to find viable solutions to what the country is going through."

Later on Thursday, miner Minsur said it was temporarily suspending operations at its San Rafael mine, one of the largest tin mines in the world.

Minsur said the decision to close its Puno mine was made "in solidarity" with the victims of the protest clashes, with 17 civilians killed in the same region earlier this week.

