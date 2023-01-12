Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
WCJB
NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida city leaders are opening cold night shelters in preparation for freezing temperatures. Gainesville city officials will keep their cold night shelters open until the night of January 15th. Cold night services will be provided by the Saint Francis House as well as Grace...
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
WCJB
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Sweetwater Wetlands Park acquires electric tram
Sweetwater Wetlands Park recently acquired an electric tram to accommodate people with mobility challenges. In a city of Gainesville press release, the 10-passenger tram was purchased for $37,180 using the Wild Spaces & Public Places half-cent sales tax. The tram allows for guided tours where park visitors can learn about...
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
alachuachronicle.com
NW 6th Street closed Saturday morning between NW 7th Ave and NW 8th Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, January 14, NW 6th Street will be closed between 7th Ave and 8th Ave. The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closure is for Gainesville Police Department’s Open House for its Public Service Academy.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators toppled by No. 8 Longhorns in season opener
Florida men’s tennis started the season winning its first serve. However, the Gators couldn’t maintain the success and fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in their season opener. The No. 13 Florida Gators (0-1) lost to the Longhorns (1-0) 5-2 Sunday in the Alfred A. Ring Complex....
Independent Florida Alligator
Williston family hosts ‘Snow Party’ fundraiser in memory of their lost daughter
For all the Floridians who missed out on a White Christmas, Saturday’s 4th Annual Snow Party is a chance to escape the record heat this winter and give back to the community. Hosted at Kirby Family Farm in Williston, Florida, Snow Party has all the facets of the season,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bishop Berlin visits Mt. Pleasant UMC
Members of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church filled the old, historic building with music, prayer, and laughter on Sunday morning as they welcomed the newly appointed Bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. “Mt. Pleasant UMC is an important place in the Florida conference because it is...
WCJB
UPDATE: I-75 reopened in Paynes Prairie after truck carrying ammunition causes brush fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All north and southbound lanes were shut down on Interstate 75 as firefighters put out a fire along the roadway in Paynes Prairie. According to the Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, a vehicle fire along I-75 spread to nearby vegetation sparking a brush fire. Crews were able to respond to the scene and put out the fire.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
ocala-news.com
Ocala announces road closures, detours for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March
U.S. Highway 441 (from State Road 200/SW 10th Street to U.S. 27/NW 10th Street). S/N Magnolia Avenue (from SW Fort King Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 3rd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 2nd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 1st...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
gainesvillebizreport.com
Ellianos Coffee is Coming to Newberry, Florida
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Newberry, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston, and is looking forward to serving the Newberry community. Eric and Randi have a combined 35 years of experience in the food...
WCJB
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
