Gainesville, FL

WESH

Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend

This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Sweetwater Wetlands Park acquires electric tram

Sweetwater Wetlands Park recently acquired an electric tram to accommodate people with mobility challenges. In a city of Gainesville press release, the 10-passenger tram was purchased for $37,180 using the Wild Spaces & Public Places half-cent sales tax. The tram allows for guided tours where park visitors can learn about...
GAINESVILLE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators toppled by No. 8 Longhorns in season opener

Florida men’s tennis started the season winning its first serve. However, the Gators couldn’t maintain the success and fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in their season opener. The No. 13 Florida Gators (0-1) lost to the Longhorns (1-0) 5-2 Sunday in the Alfred A. Ring Complex....
AUSTIN, TX
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bishop Berlin visits Mt. Pleasant UMC

Members of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church filled the old, historic building with music, prayer, and laughter on Sunday morning as they welcomed the newly appointed Bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. “Mt. Pleasant UMC is an important place in the Florida conference because it is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD investigating drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
gainesvillebizreport.com

Ellianos Coffee is Coming to Newberry, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Newberry, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston, and is looking forward to serving the Newberry community. Eric and Randi have a combined 35 years of experience in the food...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

