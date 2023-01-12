Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Notion vs. Asana: Which Tool Is Better for Project Management?
Considering how busy many people are these days, managing projects efficiently has never been more important. This is especially true if you work or study remotely and have limited physical contact with your coworkers or classmates.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Live Wallpapers and Animated Backgrounds on Linux
Video wallpapers are a fantastic way to accentuate the beauty of your Linux desktop. They surpass traditional wallpapers in terms of appeal and help your desktop stand out of the crowd with animated elements.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?
The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Enable Compact View in File Explorer on Windows 11
Windows 11 has introduced many new features to its File Explorer, one of which is the Compact View. This feature is primarily for users who preferred the previous File Explorer interface, which had less space between items.
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF file to an Excel document
Turn your PDF into an Excel spreadsheet in seconds. PDFs and Excel documents both have their respective purposes. However, it can be frustrating if you need an Excel document and only have a PDF on hand. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to change formats. Let’s review how to convert PDF to Excel.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
makeuseof.com
Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?
Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
technewstoday.com
Start Menu Won’t Open? 7 Ways to Fix it
There are some situations where you can’t open your Start Menu. It usually happens due to temporary reasons such as Windows Explorer not working properly. But broken updates or corrupt system files can also lead to this issue. If you can open the menu using the Start icon but...
makeuseof.com
Linux Devs Release Crucial Updates to Stable Kernels
The Linux kernel developers have released new versions of the "stable" and "longterm" kernels. These kernels contain a number of bug fixes. What's New in the...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Add Apps to Your Startup on Windows
Chances are that you use a certain set of applications every time you work on your computer. It's very inconvenient to launch them one by one on every system startup.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
If you've ever tried to format data into a graph, you've no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
TechSpot
Microsoft Defender update kills Start Menu shortcuts and program files on Windows
Facepalm: Microsoft Defender should provide plenty of security features for Windows-based enterprises and home customers. Some of those features, however, are turning against users and making system administrators regret yet another unlucky Friday the 13th. As tradition dictates, Friday 13th was a rather unlucky day for Windows users and system...
makeuseof.com
How to Clear Cookies for a Specific Website in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge
Cookies are a necessary part of the browsing experience. They allow websites to remember your preferences and provide you with a personalized experience. However, sometimes you may want to clear the cookies from a specific website.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a REST API With Spring Boot
The acronym REST stands for REpresentational State Transfer, while API stands for Application Programming Interface. Together, they refer to a REST API. A REST API is a service that transfers requests and responses between two software systems, on a REST architecture.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Files With Node.js
Downloading files to local storage rather than keeping them in cloud storage has several advantages. These include easier access, access without an internet connection, and complete ownership of your data.
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Minecraft Bedrock Server on Raspberry Pi
Playing Minecraft with friends and family requires either putting up with split screen mode, or using multiple devices. For the best results, these should connect to a Minecraft server.
makeuseof.com
How the Gentler Streak iOS App Helps Improve Fitness Without Overtraining
Gentler Streak won the Apple Watch App of the Year award at the end of 2022. In a year when Apple's built-in health and fitness offerings took significant steps forward with the releases of iOS 16 and watchOS 9, how did a third-party fitness tracking app manage to make such an indelible impression? Here's why Gentler Streak has had such an impact and how it can help you on your fitness journey.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Download a ChatGPT Mobile App
The arrival of ChatGPT is one of the most disruptive events in the tech world in recent times. One moment, everyone is discussing the potentials of Web 3.0 and the metaverse. The next moment, we are all in awe of the powers of ChatGPT.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge
This article shows you how to enable or disable Print from Application Guard for Edge on Windows 11/10. Microsoft Defender Application Guard is an excellent feature in enterprise editions of Windows 11/10 operating systems that protects users’ computers from virus and malware attacks. If this feature is enabled, you can open Edge in a new Application Guard window that protects users’ systems when they visit unsafe or insecure websites. While surfing the internet in Edge in an isolated Hyper-V enabled container, some features are disabled for Edge, like print, copy and paste, etc. If you want to use such features in the Application Guard window for Edge, you have to enable them.
