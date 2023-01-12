Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
KING-5
The musical island where instruments are free to all
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — There's music in the air on Vashon Island thanks to the efforts of Allison Shirk and Pete Welch. The couple runs Vashon Events Music Instrument Library, a service they've operated out of their garage for the past few years. "As soon as we put out...
KUOW
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means
Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
livingetc.com
This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen
Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Seattle, Washington
Seattle/King County Clinic Returns in 2023 with Free Dental, Vision & Medical Care | April 27-30
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for its eighth year on April 27-30 including free dental, vision, and medical care for those who have difficulty accessing or affording healthcare. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together...
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
KING-5
Tacoma community frustrated by continued violence
A juvenile male was killed Jan. 12. Residents and business owners say their frustrated by the violence.
publicnewsservice.org
Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
seattlemedium.com
Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market
The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
KING-5
New Korean BBQ in Lynnwood is pleased to meat you
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Baekjeong means butcher in Korean, appropriate for this meat forward restaurant that takes such care with their proteins that they are sliced in-house, by a guy bundled up in a hat and scarf, in a special room that's always kept just above freezing. There's a window so you can watch the slicing artistry.
q13fox.com
Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"
Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Winter Market returns Saturday, Jan. 21
The City of Edmonds on Friday announced the return of the city’s winter market starting Saturday, Jan. 21 on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets. The market will run once a month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by...
