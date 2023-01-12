ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The musical island where instruments are free to all

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — There's music in the air on Vashon Island thanks to the efforts of Allison Shirk and Pete Welch. The couple runs Vashon Events Music Instrument Library, a service they've operated out of their garage for the past few years. "As soon as we put out...
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means

Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison

SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen

Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend

Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'

With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market

The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
New Korean BBQ in Lynnwood is pleased to meat you

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Baekjeong means butcher in Korean, appropriate for this meat forward restaurant that takes such care with their proteins that they are sliced in-house, by a guy bundled up in a hat and scarf, in a special room that's always kept just above freezing. There's a window so you can watch the slicing artistry.
Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"

Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
Edmonds Winter Market returns Saturday, Jan. 21

The City of Edmonds on Friday announced the return of the city’s winter market starting Saturday, Jan. 21 on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets. The market will run once a month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by...
