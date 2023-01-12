ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

The musical island where instruments are free to all

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — There's music in the air on Vashon Island thanks to the efforts of Allison Shirk and Pete Welch. The couple runs Vashon Events Music Instrument Library, a service they've operated out of their garage for the past few years. "As soon as we put out...
VASHON, WA
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA

