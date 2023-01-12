Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Texans owner addresses HC Search
The latter was fired during the 2020 season and replaced on an interim basis by Romeo Crennel. That led to an underwhelming stint with David Culley last year, and then the unorthodox process by which Smith was installed as head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Overall, the Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the past three years and have plenty of roster holes to fill as they continue their rebuild.
Panthers granted permission to interview Sean Payton
Payton has, as expected, drawn considerable interest from HC-needy teams this offseason as he contemplates a return to the sidelines, something which is not guaranteed to take place during this year’s cycle. He is still under contract to the Saints, however, which led to an expectation that the division-rival Panthers would not be a realistic contender to acquire him via trade.
Packers GM addresses Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love
Making earlier-than-usual remarks about the Packers’ season, Brian Gutekunst addressed what has become a third straight offseason of Aaron Rodgers-driven uncertainty. The sixth-year Packers GM said Jordan Love is “definitely” ready to play, indicating, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the three-year backup is “chomping at the bit” to become the team’s starter. When asked which quarterback would give the Packers the best chance to win next season, Gutekunst deferred to Rodgers’ four MVP honors.
Falcons request DC interviews with Brian Flores, Al Holcomb
Flores has received interest in multiple coaching opportunities this offseason, including a recent interview with the Browns for their DC position. A move to Cleveland would represent a step up in title relative to his current arrangement in Pittsburgh, though the 41-year-old played a more sizeable role on Mike Tomlin‘s staff than an average position coach, of course.
Buccaneers expected to retain HC Todd Bowles
The Buccaneers are preparing for their wild-card matchup on Monday night, but the weekend has already produced a significant (if unsurprising) development for the team. Tampa Bay is expected to retain head coach Todd Bowles in 2023 barring an “unforeseen change of heart,” reports Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Eagles All-Pro RT eyeing divisional-round return
The Eagles will have the luxury of watching the NFC’s wild-card matchups this weekend as a result of their success in clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed in Week 18. Their bye week will allow a key member of their offense to continue healing, potentially in time for a return next week.
Saints to retain HC Dennis Allen
Allen will return for a second season as the Saints’ HC. While it was trending in this direction, despite the team’s first 10-loss season since 2005, Loomis confirming it adds finality to what had become a murky situation. Allen has been with the Saints for the past seven seasons, returning to New Orleans after a failed stint as a head coach in Oakland.
LB Sione Takitaki wants to re-sign with Browns
The Browns’ linebacking corps was ravaged by injuries this season, and the position is very much in flux heading into the offseason. One member of the unit who is eyeing a return is Sione Takitaki. The 27-year-old is heading into free agency for the first time in his career,...
Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett over recent critique
Jadeveon Clowney made plenty of headlines recently with his remarks suggesting the Browns made a concerted effort on multiple occasions to give fellow edge rusher Myles Garrett favorable one-on-one matchups this season. The incident led to the 29-year-old being sent home for the season finale and provided a further sign that he will be playing elsewhere in 2023.
Sean McVay to remain with Rams
The Rams are no longer awaiting word on Sean McVay‘s future. After rumblings he was going to leave after six seasons surfaced, McVay shot that talk down. He will come back. McVay informed members of the Rams organization he plans to stay in place as the team’s head coach, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The team gave McVay space to make his decision, and he took a few days. Despite the Rams’ 5-12 finish and a run of injuries gutting their depth chart this season, the Super Bowl-winning HC will attempt to pick up the pieces in 2023.
Report: Sean Payton returning in 2023 a '50-50 proposition'
Sean Payton is perhaps the hottest name in this year’s head coaching cycle, and he has been connected to three teams currently in need of a new HC. He will at least take an interview with the Broncos — an opening that he reportedly prefers to the Texans’ and Cardinals’ vacancies — but he may opt against returning to the sidelines in 2023.
Lions GM Brad Holmes backs Jared Goff as starting QB
Lions general manager Brad Holmes endorsed Jared Goff as the team’s top signal-caller when speaking to the media in his season-ending news conference. That would have come as a surprise not long ago, as their acquisition of the 28-year-old was widely thought to simply make him a ‘bridge’ starter likely resulting in a younger option being drafted not long after.
Kliff Kingsbury rejecting offensive coordinator interviews
Kliff Kingsbury was expected to be a popular name on the offensive coordinator circuit, but it sounds like the former Cardinals head coach has no interest in returning to the NFL at the moment. Per Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com, multiple teams have reached out to Kingsbury about their OC vacancies. However, the coach has told inquiring teams that he “bought a one-way ticket to Thailand” and has no interest in interviewing at the moment.
