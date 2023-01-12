Read full article on original website
food-safety.com
FDA Petitioned to Ban Red Dye 3 in Food Based on Harmful Health Effects, Children’s Exposure
Consumer groups are calling for the use of erythrosine—also known as red dye 3—in foods to be banned, pointing to studies suggesting the food coloring’s carcinogenicity and children’s heightened exposure to the coloring. Although red dye 3 was banned in cosmetics over 30 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is still approved for food applications.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
food-safety.com
Using Sunlight to Control Foodborne Pathogens in Agriculture
Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (UGA’s CAES) are using precision agriculture to create a sunlight-based method for controlling microbial contaminants in irrigation water used for food crops. After enough research is conducted, the UGA team hopes to create an app that will help growers enhance food safety.
