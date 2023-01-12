Read full article on original website
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
WATE
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness …. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
WKRN
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
wgnsradio.com
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council
(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Making sense of In-N-Out’s Tennessee play
Editor's note: We're making this post from The Bottom Line free to all readers. Subscribe to RB+ to get more content like this. On the surface, In-N-Out’s surprise announcement that it will open a territory office in Tennessee is simple. It is a beachhead. Once open in 2026, it will support the burger chain’s restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., its first east of the Mississippi. Or east of Texas, for that matter.
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
wpln.org
Dental benefits are here for TennCare, but finding a dentist could be a big problem
Tennessee dentists are in demand like never before. Starting this month, all adults on TennCare have coverage — roughly 600,000 people with new benefits — and many are eager to find care. Tennessee has gone from being one of the only states with no dental coverage for most...
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
WKRN
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month's extreme cold.
WKRN
Tree falls on ambulance during storms
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Christian Group Calls for Medicaid Expansion as Part of "Moral Agenda" for Tennessee
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on healthcare in this session. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to expand the state's Medicaid program as part of what the group is calling a "moral agenda" for Tennessee.
