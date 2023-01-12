ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge

A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Shelbyville family survives massive fire

An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Making sense of In-N-Out’s Tennessee play

Editor's note: We're making this post from The Bottom Line free to all readers. Subscribe to RB+ to get more content like this. On the surface, In-N-Out’s surprise announcement that it will open a territory office in Tennessee is simple. It is a beachhead. Once open in 2026, it will support the burger chain’s restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., its first east of the Mississippi. Or east of Texas, for that matter.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tree falls on ambulance during storms

The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee. TSU’s Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time …. TSU's Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time All-OVC Multiple fires spark within 24 hours across Middle …. The cold weather...
NASHVILLE, TN

