Editor's note: We're making this post from The Bottom Line free to all readers. Subscribe to RB+ to get more content like this. On the surface, In-N-Out’s surprise announcement that it will open a territory office in Tennessee is simple. It is a beachhead. Once open in 2026, it will support the burger chain’s restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., its first east of the Mississippi. Or east of Texas, for that matter.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO