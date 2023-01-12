Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO