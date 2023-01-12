ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts

There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Rock 104.1

Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down

Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
watchthetramcarplease.com

SoJO 104.9

This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey

Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
KRMG

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Jersey (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Jersey (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Jersey looks nothing like it did millions of years ago when dinosaurs roamed. Instead of tall buildings and structures, there were pre-historic animals and tall trees. New Jersey, also known as the Garden State, has a long and interesting geographic history including rocks estimated to be at least 500 million years old.
Daily Voice

Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
NJ.com

What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
PennLive.com

