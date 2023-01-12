Read full article on original website
NJ weather: Three storm systems to watch over the next week
We have passed the midpoint of January. The "dead of winter" — the average coldest part of the year — starts next week. Meanwhile, sunsets are starting to creep past 5 p.m. Only 156 days until the Summer Solstice. New Jersey faces a mix of quiet and inclement...
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts
There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down
Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
watchthetramcarplease.com
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey
Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
KRMG
Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
watchthetramcarplease.com
For the first time in 50,000 years a green comet will appear in the night sky, and you might see it in New Jersey
The C/2022 E3 comet was discovered by astronomers on March 2nd 2022 using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California. he comet will reach its perihelion on January 12, 2023, and the closest approach to Earth will be on February...
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Jersey (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Jersey (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Jersey looks nothing like it did millions of years ago when dinosaurs roamed. Instead of tall buildings and structures, there were pre-historic animals and tall trees. New Jersey, also known as the Garden State, has a long and interesting geographic history including rocks estimated to be at least 500 million years old.
Daily Voice
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
NJ.com
What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.
On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
NJ.com
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
MidJersey.News
Coast Guard Rescues 7 From Tugboat Transporting 290-foot Barge From New Jersey
January 15, 2023 BALTIMORE, Md. – The Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug towing a…
