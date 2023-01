The Turtles are coming….. The Alvin ISD Education Foundation will host the Annual Turtle Race on Saturday, Feb. 11 at National Oak Park in Alvin. This year’s Turtle Race Title sponsor is UTMB Health and the Fun Run Title sponsor is United Healthcare. The day will start with a Kids 1K (kids 11 and under) fun run at 8:30 a.m. then the Family 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. and the Turtle Race at 12 noon (plastic turtles). Community members, parents, students and staff are all encouraged to adopt turtles for the race.

ALVIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO