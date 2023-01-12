ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNews

2023 GO-WV Scholarship deadline is March 17

In 1997, the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. Inc. (now the Gas and Oil Association of WV, Inc. — GO-WV) established its Scholarship Program in an effort to become more involved in higher education in West Virginia. The Scholarship Program was specifically created to reward the outstanding scholastic achievements of high school seniors whose parents work in the oil and natural gas industry for association membership companies. The Association also awards deserving high school student employees” who have completed a required number of working hours at an association member company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Time for West Virginia to reap rewards of natural gas

Countries and companies from across the world met at COP 27 to address global topics like reducing carbon emissions and setting a path to a more sustainable future. As countries seek cleaner, more affordable and flexible energy sources for their electricity needs, natural gas is clearly the most effective solution available.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WVNews

Energy and Manufacturing Crucial to W.Va.’s Future

For many, the natural gas and oil industry consists of rigs drilling new wells and crews working to bring production online. But the availability of our energy abundance and the individuals behind the natural gas and oil industry are the building blocks of everyday necessities, which is the key driver of West Virginia’s manufacturing revival.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. January 11, 2023. Editorial: For the sake of Ohio’s deployed military, lawmakers need to reconsider tighter ballot deadline.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Natural Gas, Oil Coming to the Rescue

This year has presented many challenges including a war in Europe that’s uprooted the global energy market and left many feeling the impact of higher energy prices triggered by this massive supply and demand imbalance. While this event is occurring thousands of miles away, its impacts are being felt deeply by the people who live and work right here in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Commonsense Energy Policies Support Environment

As the curtains closed on West Virginia’s 2022 legislative session, it was easy to get caught up in partisan politics and focus on what separates rather than unites us. While the session has concluded, policies that leverage the innovation, talent, and resources found right here in West Virginia — while creating a healthier and more prosperous future for us all — are ones we can all agree upon.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62

INDIANA ST. (13-6) Avila 3-5 0-0 6, Henry 6-6 2-3 17, Larry 1-2 0-0 2, McCauley 6-14 2-4 15, Neese 5-11 0-0 12, Bledson 1-4 2-3 4, McKnight 1-2 0-1 2, Kent 0-2 1-2 1, Gibson 1-3 1-1 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 8-14 62.
INDIANA STATE

