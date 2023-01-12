‘The Drop’ Review: A Strong Ensemble Cast Can’t Stop This Cringe Comedy From Fumbling Its Bold Premise

Read full article on original website
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
theplaylist.net
‘Mad Cats’ Trailer: Director Reiki Tsuno Says “No More Depressing Films” & Tries To Supercharge Japanese Cinema [Slamdance Exclusive]
The year is 1995, and you’ve submitted your film to the Sundance Film Festival, and they’ve said no. What do you do? Are you disappointed? Yes. Do you feel lost or defeated? Maybe. Do you give up? No. That is the origin story of the Slamdance Film Festival, which happens every year in Park City, Utah, at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival. Unwilling to take “no” for an answer, Dan Mirvish, Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Peter Baxter, and Paul Rachman created the Slamdance Festival to give independent filmmakers a voice.
theplaylist.net
‘Project Wolf Hunting’ Review: South Korean Thriller Is A Campy Delight That Overstays Its Welcome
A cargo ship transporting the most dangerous South Korean prisoners provides the setting for Kim Hung-sun’s gloriously absurd actioner “Project Wolf Hunting.” Equal parts “Con-Air” and “Predator,” this hybrid sci-fi/thriller may make no narrative sense whatsoever, but it nevertheless provides borderline obscene amounts of violence and blood that, depending on your tolerance, will either be campily enjoyable or never-ending. Personally, I fell into the former category, as Kim stages a series of over-the-top action scenes on the claustrophobic confines of the ship. While the film may run out of ideas about halfway through its overly-long two-hour runtime, it’s still a pretty fun and deranged ride.
theplaylist.net
‘The Bear’: FX Slates Season 2 Premiere Of Its Hit Series For Early Summer, Will Have 10 Episodes
After its premiere on FX last June, “The Bear” quickly became one of 2022’s most critically acclaimed TV series. And now the buzzy show returns sooner than expected. Deadline reports FX has the series penciled in for an early summer release date this year, an exact date coming later. On top of that, “The Bear” Season 2 will be ten episodes long, up from Season 1’s eight.
theplaylist.net
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Mel Brooks’ Comedy Sequel All-Star Cast Features Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Taika Waititi & Many More
What makes history funny? Mel Brooks cracked the code 40 years ago with his classic comedy “History of the World, Part I.” The film takes viewers through various periods ranging from pre-historic to The French Revolution — each one producing hilarious results. A sequel was always part of the joke, even cemented by a fake trailer that teased its upcoming segments. Somehow the punchline is paying off with a surprising addition. Hulu is offering a history lesson of its own with the series “History of the World, Part II.”
theplaylist.net
‘Skinamarink’ Review: The Scares In This TikTok-Viral Indie Horror Are All In Your Head
In 2008, psychologists Jennifer Whitson and Adam Galinsky scared people into seeing things that weren’t there. In a study, they simulated loss of control in one group of participants, then showed their subjects a series of distorted black-and-white images. Some of the pictures contained the obfuscated outlines of actual things — a horse, a planet, a sailboat — the rest were just staticky abstractions. The group that had been made to feel out of control was more likely to name images where there were none to find.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime’s Dark, Culty Survivalist Series Returns On March 24, Elijah Wood & Lauren Ambrose Join Cast
Few TV shows are as buzzy as Showtime‘s “Yellowjackets.” It’s the second-most streamed series in the network’s history after “Dexter: New Blood,” and its positive reception with critics speaks for itself. Look no further than its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof. Not too shabby for a show with quite the niche: a dark, culty, and survivalist teen drama that alternates between two separate timelines.
theplaylist.net
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Adds Directors Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg & Gandja Monteiro
Like what Jac Schaeffer did as the creator, head writer, and executive producer of Marvel’s “WandaVision,” arguably the best Marvel Disney+ show to date? Well, you might be happy about the recent development of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”. Essentially a sequel or follow-up to “WandaVision,” ‘Coven...
theplaylist.net
‘Back To Black’ First Look: Check Out Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse As Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Biopic Start Shooting Next Week
Well, it’s official: “Industry” star Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s upcoming biopic “Back To Black.” The long-gestating project finally enters production on January 16 in London. The film traces Winehouse’s rise to fame in London in the early ’00s, when she and Taylor-Johnson first met and became friends in Camden’s High Street scene.
theplaylist.net
‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ Season One Review: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Netflix Show Is A Rich and Rewarding Experience
“You must show what’s unseen, but you cannot show too much either,” Mother Chiyo (Keiko Matsuzaka) explains to apprentice maiko Sumire (Natsuki Deguchi) about the delicate balance of expressing the story of a traditional mai dance. This same ethos permeates throughout the soft tone of the new Netflix series “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” from acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. Like these traditional dances, the director brings a decidedly light touch to the series, never reveling in drama, but rather choosing to reveal deep emotions through the smallest of gestures.
theplaylist.net
‘Lioness’: Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama For Paramount+
Taylor Sheridan‘s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” for Paramount+ may be one of his most star-studded projects yet. Deadline reports that Morgan Freeman is the latest to join the cast of the original series joining other A-listers like Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Still no word on a release date for the series, though.
theplaylist.net
Amanda Seyfriend & Evan Rachel Woods Have A ‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical In The Works With The Film’s Screenwriter On Board
Amanda Seyfried wasn’t in attendance for her Golden Globe victory on Tuesday Night for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu‘s “The Dropout.” However, “Yellowstone” stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser, who accepted the award on Seyfried’s behalf, hinted that she’s “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Variety now has the scoop on that project. It may be a musical version of “Thelma & Louise” Seyfriend is workshopping with Evan Rachel Wood.
