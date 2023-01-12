‘The Drop’ Review: A Strong Ensemble Cast Can’t Stop This Cringe Comedy From Fumbling Its Bold Premise

The year is 1995, and you’ve submitted your film to the Sundance Film Festival, and they’ve said no. What do you do? Are you disappointed? Yes. Do you feel lost or defeated? Maybe. Do you give up? No. That is the origin story of the Slamdance Film Festival, which happens every year in Park City, Utah, at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival. Unwilling to take “no” for an answer, Dan Mirvish, Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Peter Baxter, and Paul Rachman created the Slamdance Festival to give independent filmmakers a voice.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO