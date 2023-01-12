Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere
In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
A guide to 9 global buzzwords for 2023, from 'polycrisis' to 'zero-dose children'
We're having a polycrisis. The pandemic has resulted in too many zero-dose children. Charities are not always succeeding in tarmac-to-arm. These are a few of the global buzzwords you're probably going to be hearing as 2023 kicks off. Sometimes buzzwords are easy to understand. It's not that hard to figure out that a polycrisis is worse than a monocrisis.
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work says it is removing the term "field" from its curriculum because it may have racist connotations related to slavery. The newly renamed Office of Practicum Education, formerly known as the Office of Field Education, within the university's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck...
This 22-year-old is trying to save us from ChatGPT before it changes writing forever
While many Americans were nursing hangovers on New Year's Day, 22-year-old Edward Tian was working feverishly on a new app to combat misuse of a powerful, new artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT. Given the buzz it's created, there's a good chance you've heard about ChatGPT. It's an interactive chatbot powered...
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job — or leave the U.S.
Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station.
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
China's COVID surge prompts CDC to expand a hunt for new variants among air travelers
It's early morning at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.,. and Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates. "Hello everybody. Welcome," she shouts with a big smile as arriving travelers flood through two large swinging doors. "Do you like to help the CDC to find new variants for COVID?"
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Joby George was 21 years old when he got his first job out of college, working for a software company focused on the pharmaceutical industry. He stayed with the company for 14 years, excited to play a role in making the medicines people take every day. When he eventually decided it was time for a change, he realized he might have a problem.
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic distorted our sense of time. For some, time stood still. For others, it sped up. The difference depended on factors from culture to emotional state. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
US-China officials to meet on economy, aim to ease tension
ZURICH — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday in the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. Yellen's first face-to-face meeting with...
Black men and therapy
The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. You can even train this bot to write the way you do. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one graduate student has an idea of how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, has this report.
With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients
Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, DC-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
Screening at U.S. airports expands to try to detect new COVID variants
The massive COVID outbreak in China has prompted the U.S. to expand its efforts to spot dangerous new variants quickly. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein visited one of the sites that's hunting for new strains of the virus coming into the country. (SOUNDBITE OF LUGGAGE CONVEYOR BUZZING) ROB STEIN, BYLINE:...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0