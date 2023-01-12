ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere

In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
KVCR NEWS

A guide to 9 global buzzwords for 2023, from 'polycrisis' to 'zero-dose children'

We're having a polycrisis. The pandemic has resulted in too many zero-dose children. Charities are not always succeeding in tarmac-to-arm. These are a few of the global buzzwords you're probably going to be hearing as 2023 kicks off. Sometimes buzzwords are easy to understand. It's not that hard to figure out that a polycrisis is worse than a monocrisis.
KVCR NEWS

This AI expert has 90 days to find a job — or leave the U.S.

Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
KVCR NEWS

In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society

Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
KVCR NEWS

Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception

The pandemic distorted our sense of time. For some, time stood still. For others, it sped up. The difference depended on factors from culture to emotional state. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity

For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

US-China officials to meet on economy, aim to ease tension

ZURICH — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday in the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. Yellen's first face-to-face meeting with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Black men and therapy

The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
KVCR NEWS

A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment

ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. You can even train this bot to write the way you do. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one graduate student has an idea of how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, has this report.
KVCR NEWS

With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients

Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, DC-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
WASHINGTON, DC
KVCR NEWS

The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says

Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy