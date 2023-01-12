Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspect caught in Rockdale County kidnapping case
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies confirmed Sunday night that they found the suspect they were looking for in connection to a kidnapping. Aric Nigel Flemister was wanted in Rockdale County since Saturday when authorities believe he abducted a woman who was later found in DeKalb County. Officials said...
Man wanted in Rockdale County for kidnapping woman arrested, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An armed and dangerous man who was wanted in Rockdale County for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Saturday is in custody, the sheriff's office said. Authorities arrested the suspect who was last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag SAE 7105. They sent an alert to the public Sunday, believing he kidnapped a woman.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
HipHopDX.com
YSL RICO Trial: Unnamed Defendant Accused Of Smuggling Weed Into Jail
YSL’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case has taken another turn after one of the defendants allegedly attempted to smuggle weed into the Fulton County Jail. According to reporter Jozsef Papp, who is covering the trial for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville paused the jury...
Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge appeared first on Polk Today.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 13, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 13, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 13, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
Lineman killed while clearing storm debris in Jasper County, his family says
JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County. Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
