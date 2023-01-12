Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyHomers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
OnlyHomers
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Outsider.com
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Video: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava talks early enrollment at Poly Bowl check-in
We had a chance to catch up with Tennessee quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava during the Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Iamaleava is the rare player who not only early enrolled at Tennessee, he has already been able to practice with the team during the Vols Bowl prep. He's a gifted signal...
Five-star DB Desmond Ricks says Alabama's 2023 class is "going to do big things."
Last month, Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama over Florida and LSU. He spoke with BamaInsider about that decision, his thoughts on Bama's 2023 class, plans to recruit IMG Academy, and more.
247Sports
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Mike Norvell drops in on nearby DL commitment
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell made his way to Quincy (Fla.) Munroe Day School to check on three-star junior defensive line commitment Keishawn Mashburn on Friday afternoon. It marked at least the fourth stop for Norvell on the day. Mashburn committed to the Seminoles in July of 2022. He...
Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture
Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Georgia football Jacob Hood enters NCAA transfer portal
University of Georgia offensive tackle Jacob Hood, who was a member of the class of 2022, has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive tackle did not see the field much during his time in Athens, so he is likely looking to transfer somewhere where he can play more.
What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State
Perhaps the most important news of the offseason for Ohio State, at least so far, came on Friday when head coach Ryan Day announced changes to his staff. In addition to adding run game coordinator to offensive line coach Justin Frye's duties and officially appointing Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, the Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline has taken on the offensive coordinator title, along with his duties as the Scarlet and Gray's wide receiver coach.
Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday
CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0