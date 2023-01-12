ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pv-magazine-usa.com

500 MW compressed air energy storage project in California secures offtaker

Central Coast Community Energy in California has executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydrostor, valued at nearly $1 billion, for 200 MW/1600 MWh energy storage from a planned 500 MW compressed air energy storage system. Hydrostor’s storage technology can cost-effectively store up to eight hours of energy, the company...
Colorado renewable energy research and commercialization center to neighbor NREL campus

NexCore Group has been selected as the property developer of a shared-space renewable energy and commercialization center in Golden, Colorado, called the Global Energy Park (Glo Park). The campus will be located within walking distance of the U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) campus. NexCore secured a...
Nextracker to go public

Nextracker Inc., a specialist in solar trackers, filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company indicated in its filing fee schedule that it anticipates raising $100M. Nextracker intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol NXT.
