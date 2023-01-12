Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
500 MW compressed air energy storage project in California secures offtaker
Central Coast Community Energy in California has executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydrostor, valued at nearly $1 billion, for 200 MW/1600 MWh energy storage from a planned 500 MW compressed air energy storage system. Hydrostor’s storage technology can cost-effectively store up to eight hours of energy, the company...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Construction begins on one of the largest solar projects in the U.S.
2022 saw a drop in solar funding, strong rise in acquisitions Mercom reports that it was the second highest year for solar mergers and acquisitions, with an estimated 66 GW of solar projects sold to new buyers in 2022. Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project The...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Colorado renewable energy research and commercialization center to neighbor NREL campus
NexCore Group has been selected as the property developer of a shared-space renewable energy and commercialization center in Golden, Colorado, called the Global Energy Park (Glo Park). The campus will be located within walking distance of the U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) campus. NexCore secured a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nextracker to go public
Nextracker Inc., a specialist in solar trackers, filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company indicated in its filing fee schedule that it anticipates raising $100M. Nextracker intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol NXT.
Comments / 0