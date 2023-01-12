Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Why Florida Is Coughing Up Billions to Save Its Insurance Market
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
'Green Banks,' Poised for Billions in Climate Funds, Draw States' Attention
This article is republished from Stateline original article. In recent years, several states have created or helped to fund specialized banks that lend money to homeowners and businesses for energy-saving and climate projects. Now, states have billions more reasons to establish such institutions, known as green banks. Congress last year...
Real-Time Data on What Muni Bond Investors Think of Your City
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. Public Finance Update - Dec....
With New Power in 4 States, Democrats Prepare to Push for Previously Blocked Priorities
The new year will give Democrats more power in state capitols than they have had since 1994. That’s the last time the party had 17 “trifectas,” where they control both of the legislative chambers and the governor’s office. (Republicans will have 22 trifectas in 2023, about the same number as they have had since 2011.)
$45M for New Trails Grants Included in Federal Funding Deal
Congress is moving forward with plans to spend $45 million on a new program that will help communities build paths or connect existing trails for cyclists and pedestrians. Funding for the grants is tucked into a 4,155-page spending bill now moving on Capitol Hill. Congressional leaders hope the deal will reach President Biden by Friday, in order to prevent a government shutdown.
Here Are 4 Ways to Train Workers for Green Jobs
To meet today’s global sustainability challenges, the corporate world needs more than a few chief sustainability officers—it needs an army of employees, in all areas of business, thinking about sustainability in their decisions every day. That means product designers, supply managers, economists, scientists, architects and many others with...
The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans
Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
$600M Slated for Jackson Water in Massive Federal Spending Bill
This article first appeared on Mississippi Today. A massive federal spending bill slated to be voted on this week includes $600 million for work on the beleaguered City of Jackson water system. Congress is expected to vote this week on the $1.7 trillion spending bill that will avert a pending...
How to Transform the Public-Sector Workforce
The public sector is facing recruiting challenges due to accelerating retirement rates and a shortage of qualified candidates. But they are also facing stiff competition from the private sector. It’s difficult to attract today’s candidates when you are seen as highly bureaucratic and old-fashioned. And it’s hard to win over those candidates when you are also hampered by lower wages, slow advancement, unclear career paths and limited staff development.
New York City Government Lifts Residency Requirements for Some Lawyer Positions Amid Shortage
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions.
Finally, Something Lawmakers Can (Mostly) Agree On: State Symbols
This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. New Jersey has a state fruit — the blueberry — but not a state muffin. However, if a young woman there has her way, the blueberry muffin will take its place among the Garden State’s symbols.
$500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill
Congressional budget negotiators on Tuesday included an initial $500 million, in a proposed government funding package totaling roughly $1.7 trillion, to try to spur new research and industrial development around semiconductors and other related technology in parts of the country that haven’t seen their tech sectors boom. The funding...
Senators Press FCC on Map That Will Guide Billions in Broadband Infrastructure Funding
A bipartisan group of 26 U.S. senators on Wednesday wrote the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission expressing concern about the accuracy of a map that will be used to determine how billions of dollars in broadband funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will be divided among states. The letter,...
How States Can Fill the Tech Workforce Gap
State governments scrambling to fill vacant technology and cybersecurity jobs might look to the thousands of workers who are being laid off from private-sector tech companies that are facing their own economic headwinds. If governments want to attract millennials who might be looking to shift their careers into the public...
With Federal Boost, Massive Bridge Project Finally Set to Move Forward
President Biden will visit the Cincinnati area Wednesday to tout one of the biggest accomplishments of the 2021 infrastructure law to date: an agreement to upgrade an existing bridge and build a new crossing between Ohio and Kentucky. The two states long disagreed over how a new bridge should be...
Families Earning Over $100,000 Eligible for Miami-Dade Rent Relief
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. A family of four earning close to $140,000 a year would be considered middle to upper middle class in much of the United States and many areas of Florida, including people who work as police officers, teachers, nurses, beginning attorneys and small business owners, or a young couple wanting to buy a home and have children.
The Fresh Economic Development Strategy Emerging in the Midwest
A growing handful of Midwestern cities, like Columbus, Ohio, Traverse City, Michigan, and Carmel, Indiana, are reaching beyond traditional incentives for recruiting business and industry, focusing on how to expand their populations by promoting the region as a good place to live. “This is probably the fastest-growing innovation in economic...
State AGs Urge US Supreme Court to Address Blocked Railroad Crossings
Eighteen states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case that could affect their ability to regulate railroad crossings and the amount of time freight trains can block local roads. The attorneys general argued that the problem of trains blocking roadways has become worse, as railroads use longer...
The New Federal Grants to Help Cities Ditch 'NIMBY'-backed Zoning
In 2019, Washington state began giving 65 of its cities a combined $4.7 million in grants to examine how their zoning policies were restricting the supply of housing, as a shortage of homes contributed to sharply rising real estate prices. Three years later, some larger cities like Tacoma, but also...
