Illinois State

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Why Florida Is Coughing Up Billions to Save Its Insurance Market

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
FLORIDA STATE
$45M for New Trails Grants Included in Federal Funding Deal

Congress is moving forward with plans to spend $45 million on a new program that will help communities build paths or connect existing trails for cyclists and pedestrians. Funding for the grants is tucked into a 4,155-page spending bill now moving on Capitol Hill. Congressional leaders hope the deal will reach President Biden by Friday, in order to prevent a government shutdown.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here Are 4 Ways to Train Workers for Green Jobs

To meet today’s global sustainability challenges, the corporate world needs more than a few chief sustainability officers—it needs an army of employees, in all areas of business, thinking about sustainability in their decisions every day. That means product designers, supply managers, economists, scientists, architects and many others with...
The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans

Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
How to Transform the Public-Sector Workforce

The public sector is facing recruiting challenges due to accelerating retirement rates and a shortage of qualified candidates. But they are also facing stiff competition from the private sector. It’s difficult to attract today’s candidates when you are seen as highly bureaucratic and old-fashioned. And it’s hard to win over those candidates when you are also hampered by lower wages, slow advancement, unclear career paths and limited staff development.
TEXAS STATE
$500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill

Congressional budget negotiators on Tuesday included an initial $500 million, in a proposed government funding package totaling roughly $1.7 trillion, to try to spur new research and industrial development around semiconductors and other related technology in parts of the country that haven’t seen their tech sectors boom. The funding...
CALIFORNIA STATE
How States Can Fill the Tech Workforce Gap

State governments scrambling to fill vacant technology and cybersecurity jobs might look to the thousands of workers who are being laid off from private-sector tech companies that are facing their own economic headwinds. If governments want to attract millennials who might be looking to shift their careers into the public...
Families Earning Over $100,000 Eligible for Miami-Dade Rent Relief

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. A family of four earning close to $140,000 a year would be considered middle to upper middle class in much of the United States and many areas of Florida, including people who work as police officers, teachers, nurses, beginning attorneys and small business owners, or a young couple wanting to buy a home and have children.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Fresh Economic Development Strategy Emerging in the Midwest

A growing handful of Midwestern cities, like Columbus, Ohio, Traverse City, Michigan, and Carmel, Indiana, are reaching beyond traditional incentives for recruiting business and industry, focusing on how to expand their populations by promoting the region as a good place to live. “This is probably the fastest-growing innovation in economic...
CARMEL, IN
