Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update
The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
IGN
What PlayStation Needs to Do in 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Max Scoville and Destin Legarie, and they discuss how important 2023 will be for PlayStation, and what Sony absolutely needs to do to succeed this year.
Android Headlines
How to reset a PS5 DualSense controller
There could be a few different reasons you might want to try to reset your DualSense controller for the PS5. Maybe it’s not working right or maybe you just can’t pair it with anything. Perhaps it works with a different device but not the PS5. Whatever the reason, giving your PS5 controller a good reset could fix your pairing issues.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
TechRadar
Google Stadia launches one last game before it dies
Google Stadia may be shutting down in just a couple of days, but that hasn't stopped Google from releasing one last game for the ill-fated streaming device. Worm Game, available to play now on Google Stadia, will be very familiar to anyone who owned a phone in the early 2000s. It's essentially Snake, albeit with some modern flourishes thrown in, like colorful visuals and multiple game modes.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
game-news24.com
Panzer Dragoon Orta: Game released for Xbox 20 years ago today
Last 20 years ago today, Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. Those who don’t like this game still remember that Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. The game was released 20 years ago in North America today and brought kite to...
Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 16, 2023)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
makeuseof.com
Is It Bad to Stand Your PS5 Up Vertically?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The PlayStation 5 is well known for its ability to be stored either lying down or in an upright position. Both methods are featured in many of the PS5’s advertising campaigns. If anything, the PS5 is most often shown standing vertically in Sony’s advertising for the console.
IGN
Google Stadia Has Released One Final Game Ahead of Its Shut Down On January 18
Google Stadia is officially shutting down on January 18, and the team behind the video game streaming service has gifted the world Worm Game, the final title that will be released for the platform and one that was used to test many of Stadia's features before it launched. Worm Game...
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
Android Headlines
Best Gaming Subscription Services
These days there’s a ton of different ways to access the games you love thanks to the wide variety of options out there, but we feel that these are the best gaming subscription services that you can get for your money. Or lack thereof depending on which one you choose.
Comments / 0