earth.com
Tens of thousands of premature deaths linked to human-ignited fires
A new study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that over 80 percent of premature deaths caused by exposure to small smoke particles in the United States result from human-ignited fires. According to the experts, human-ignited fires account for more than 67 percent of tiny smoke particles called PM2.5 which are known to degrade air quality and cause a variety of diseases and premature deaths.
earth.com
Human waste could be used as sustainable fertilizer
To solve global issues such as the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and pollution, humanity will need to move to a circular ecology, where most resources are recycled. According to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, human waste products such as urine and feces may also be used to create products that could act as excellent and safe agricultural fertilizers, since they contain important nutrients, including nitrogen, potassium, boron, zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium.
earth.com
If pathogens wish to spread, why make their hosts sick?
Scientists have long pondered why pathogens often cause illness in their hosts. Although, at first sight, making a host sick or even killing it may not seem a good way for pathogens to spread, a team of researchers led by Virginia Tech has now found that, in certain cases, making hosts ill is in fact crucial for increasing the infectiousness of some diseases.
earth.com
Ants are not properly adapting to warming temperatures
A new study led by North Carolina State University has found that ants do not adjust their behavior in response to warmer temperatures and tend to persist in sub-optimal microhabitats even when optimal ones are available. These findings suggest that ants may not be able to adjust their behavior in response to climate change.
Powerful linear accelerator begins smashing atoms – 2 scientists on the team explain how it could reveal rare forms of matter
The accelerator at FRIB started working at low power, but when it finishes ramping up to full strength, it will be the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator on Earth.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Researchers dig out clues in ancient human faeces that link to the collapse of Central American Mayans
In a recent study published in the ‘Quaternary Science Reviews’, researchers have uncovered a lot about the fallen Mayan civilisation by studying the remains of ancient human poop. The study observed that there were periods in history referred to as the dry or the wet periods when there was a shift in the population size observed. The researchers also found that an ancient city, the Itzan (present-day Guatemala), actually existed over 650 years earlier than as previously predicted by the scientists.
earth.com
Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals
A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
Woman Finds Tree Covered in Star Jelly and Here’s Why It’s Miraculous
Science still can't explain this strange phenomenon.
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed
NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
earth.com
Wolf packs are less likely to stick together after human impacts
A study led by the University of Minnesota is shedding new light on how humans are impacting wolf populations in national parks. The researchers found that human-caused mortality triggers instability among wolf packs. In particular, the team found that human activities such as trapping and legal hunting have detrimental effects on reproduction and pack persistence among gray wolf populations.
BBC
How did prehistoric humans stay warm?
Nowadays we can stay indoors, pop on an extra layer or snuggle under a blanket when we're chilly in the winter, but how did prehistoric humans stay warm?. Well, a new study has revealed the earliest Homo sapiens used bear skin to help them stay cosy in the harsh winters.
ScienceBlog.com
Astronomers capture radio signal from distant galaxy
How do stars form in distant galaxies? Astronomers have long been trying to answer this question by detecting radio signals emitted by nearby galaxies. However, these signals become weaker the further away a galaxy is from Earth, making it difficult for current radio telescopes to pick up. Now researchers from...
labroots.com
The First Cross-Species Signaling Pathway is Discovered
Scientists have discovered a signaling pathway that links an arthropod parasite with its host, in which molecules in the host animal's blood trigger the development and immunity of a parasite. When ticks feed on mouse blood that carries the bacterial pathogen Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, a mouse immune protein binds to tick cell receptors, causing organs in the tick to develop faster. An immune response is also activated long before the bacterial pathogen infects the tick. This is the first interspecies biochemical signaling pathway that's ever been identified, according to the researchers. The findings have been reported in Science.
