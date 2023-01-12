Scientists have discovered a signaling pathway that links an arthropod parasite with its host, in which molecules in the host animal's blood trigger the development and immunity of a parasite. When ticks feed on mouse blood that carries the bacterial pathogen Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, a mouse immune protein binds to tick cell receptors, causing organs in the tick to develop faster. An immune response is also activated long before the bacterial pathogen infects the tick. This is the first interspecies biochemical signaling pathway that's ever been identified, according to the researchers. The findings have been reported in Science.

1 DAY AGO