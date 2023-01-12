Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
King Combs and Girlfriend Raven Tracy Make Steamy PDA Video
Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs is kicking off the year reaffirming his love with his boo thang Raven Tracy ... and his fav love language is apparently physical touch!!!. The 2 linked up toward the end of 2022, and Raven closed out Thursday evening penning a rather lengthy and affectionate IG love letter to Christian ... with a saucy video attached.
New York Post
Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie
Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Trains Armani White in Boxing During 'GOATED' Video Shoot
Floyd Mayweather made the most of his downtime cameoing in Armani White's new music video -- he actually taught the Def Jam artist some of the tricks that kept him an undefeated champ!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got clips of Floyd showing Armani the ropes outside the ring at his TMT...
TMZ.com
O.T. Genasis Praises T-Pain $400K Chain, Says He Wasted Money On Partying
T-Pain revealed he’s wiser and $400k poorer now that his “Big Ass Chain” means nothing to him -- but O.T. Genasis knows from experience ... you can spend money on a lot worse!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught the “Cut It” rapper out in Hollywood and he feels...
TMZ.com
Diddy's Son Christian Combs Dismisses 'Nepo Baby' Label
Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs isn't accepting the "nepo baby" label critics keep tacking onto his name, but he's fully up to the challenge of upholding his dad's legacy!!!. We got King Wednesday at LAX and got his honest feedback on people automatically thinking he has a silver spoon in...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna, Lil Durk Takes Shot in New Song
The hits keep coming for Gunna -- not only is he on the outs with YSL, but big-time rappers are now turning their backs on him too ... including Lil Baby and Lil Durk. First, LB has officially unfollowed the embattled rapper -- as of Saturday, it appears Gunna no longer shows up as one of the 970 people Lil Baby is paying attention to on Instagram ... which might seem petty, but carries weight considering he *was* following until recently.
