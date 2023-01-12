Read full article on original website
bigcountry1077.com
Newly Appointed Dickinson County Attorney Takes Oath of Office
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The newly appointed Dickinson County Attorney has been officially installed into his new position after poor weather conditions delayed the Oath of Office for a week. Steve Goodlow joined the office in Spirit Lake a little over a year ago but has plenty of additional...
bigcountry1077.com
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, January 14, 2023
An Iowa legislator from Le Mars shared some ideas of what his committees will be working on at the state house this session. Rep. Tom Jeneary is the chairman of the Natural Resources committee. On the Veterans Committee, Rep Jeneary has his own ideas about the use of state facilities.
bigcountry1077.com
Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake
A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
kilrradio.com
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
KIMT
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
kiwaradio.com
Sixth Grade Honor Band To Perform in Sioux City
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Middle School has seven sixth graders who will be heading to Sioux City to participate in an honor band concert. Peter Carlson, the Sheldon Middle School band director, tells KIWA how these students were chosen. These students will go to Sioux City and practice...
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
bigcountry1077.com
Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville
Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
nwestiowa.com
ZEISS closes glass lens lab in Sheldon
SHELDON—Eye lens manufacturer ZEISS has been consolidating smaller production sites for the last few years and recently set its sights on Sheldon’s facility. ZEISS shut down its lens laboratory at 300 16th St. in early December, and the building sits unused while area optometrists are dealing with longer wait times to receive ZEISS lenses.
Man convicted of killing Estherville teen seeks new trial after new evidence found
Prosecutors said the two men fought over a girl that Borvit was dating and Christensen shot Bortvit multiple times in a barn owned by Christensen's grandfather.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
