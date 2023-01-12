HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- A car driver died Wednesday when her vehicle was struck by a semi at a highway intersection on the south side of Holstein. The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the west junction of U.S. Highways 20 and 59. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu had stopped at a stop sign on U.S. 59 and pulled onto U.S. 20 in front of the westbound semi. Names of the victim and the truck driver have not been released.

HOLSTEIN, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO