kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
q957.com
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
Corydon Times-Republican
Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision in Holstein
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- A car driver died Wednesday when her vehicle was struck by a semi at a highway intersection on the south side of Holstein. The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the west junction of U.S. Highways 20 and 59. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu had stopped at a stop sign on U.S. 59 and pulled onto U.S. 20 in front of the westbound semi. Names of the victim and the truck driver have not been released.
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
bigcountry1077.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
gowatertown.net
SDHP identifies woman killed in crash west of Canton
CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash seven miles west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Rebecca Earll was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and U.S. Highway 18.
bigcountry1077.com
Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake
A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull
Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn
A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
Man convicted of killing Estherville teen seeks new trial after new evidence found
Prosecutors said the two men fought over a girl that Borvit was dating and Christensen shot Bortvit multiple times in a barn owned by Christensen's grandfather.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
