SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Davies’ Bon Voyage?

Make no mistake about it, on a personal level, this is Frank Lampard’s most important game of his Everton career so far. The Crystal Palace game last season was undoubtedly bigger for the club. But for him, it’s make or break time for Frank. A win will buy...
NBC Sports

Another win for Aston Villa, Emery as Leeds’ frustrations continue

Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia got the goals when Emiliano Martinez wasn’t busy standing on his head, as Aston Villa beat Leeds 2-1 at Villa Park on Friday. That’s four wins in six Premier League games (4W-1D-1L) since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Aston Villa (25 points – 11th place) now sit level with 10th-place Chelsea as they try to push their way into the top half of the table.
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
BBC

EFL chief Rick Parry says regulator must have power over funding ‘reset’

It is "absolutely fundamental" a new independent regulator has the power to impose a financial settlement for English football, according to one of the game's most powerful figures. Rick Parry, the chairman of the English Football League (EFL), told BBC Sport he had held "positive" talks with the Premier League...
The Associated Press

Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’

Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...

