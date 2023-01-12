Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups
All the information about where to watch Chelsea play Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Davies’ Bon Voyage?
Make no mistake about it, on a personal level, this is Frank Lampard’s most important game of his Everton career so far. The Crystal Palace game last season was undoubtedly bigger for the club. But for him, it’s make or break time for Frank. A win will buy...
NBC Sports
Another win for Aston Villa, Emery as Leeds’ frustrations continue
Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia got the goals when Emiliano Martinez wasn’t busy standing on his head, as Aston Villa beat Leeds 2-1 at Villa Park on Friday. That’s four wins in six Premier League games (4W-1D-1L) since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Aston Villa (25 points – 11th place) now sit level with 10th-place Chelsea as they try to push their way into the top half of the table.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Sterling, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for England forward Raheem Sterling, despite the 28-year-old only moving to Stamford Bridge last summer. (Football Insider) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Arsenal have been offered Brighton...
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million
Chelsea would have to pay just £10million for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation
WATCH: Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, 1-0!
Having missed a headed opportunity in the first half, Kai Havertz would not let this happen to him in the second half as well. From a well-placed Hakim Ziyech cross, the German attacker gets Chelsea’s first goal of the day against Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
BBC
EFL chief Rick Parry says regulator must have power over funding ‘reset’
It is "absolutely fundamental" a new independent regulator has the power to impose a financial settlement for English football, according to one of the game's most powerful figures. Rick Parry, the chairman of the English Football League (EFL), told BBC Sport he had held "positive" talks with the Premier League...
Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’
Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...
BBC
Masters 2023: Judd Trump beats Stuart Bingham & Mark Williams hammers Jack Lisowski in semis
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January-15 January. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Judd Trump beat Stuart Bingham 6-1 to set up a meeting with Mark Williams in the final of...
