Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl
TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
NFL Legend John Elway’s Devastating Mistake Was In Boise
The NFL kicks off its playoffs this weekend, and the Denver Broncos will again not make the playoffs. The team has only won Super Bowl since the iconic John Elway retired several years ago. Since Elway was a Bronco, the team has been through several coaches and quarterbacks, even turning to an old Peyton Manning in their quest to replace Mr. Elway.
Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View
Sean Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. And now comes word that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Yardbarker
Cowboys at Bucs: Coach Reveals 'Whole Picture' to Dak Pick Problem
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been torn down by media outlets for his league-high total of 15 interceptions, and some have used that stat as a reason the Cowboys will succumb to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Comments / 0