Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
spectrumnews1.com
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden
HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
spectrumnews1.com
Record Riot brings thousands of records, CDs, and other music to Auburn Elks Lodge
AUBURN, Mass. — Many people get their music online through streaming or other platforms these days, but it was a blast from the past for local music fans in Auburn Sunday. Record Riot was held at the Elks Lodge for the third time. Vendors brought out their vinyl records,...
KKTV
Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store. Colorado Springs Police report that the victim was hospitalized, and that one...
13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week. According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
KKTV
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
spectrumnews1.com
George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
Westword
Two Colorado Springs Dispensaries Closed by State Licensing Officials
The two Canna Meds Wellness Center locations, both medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs, have been closed indefinitely by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. According to signs posted on both stores, their medical sales licenses have been suspended by the MED "for violation of the Colorado marijuana code." The MED...
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, into creek
When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street.
Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
KKTV
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area...
Two mobile home fires knocked down, families displaced
UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/13/2023 8:51 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD provided the on-scene FOX21 News crew with additional information on the two mobile homes that caught fire Friday, Jan. 13 on Preakness Way. CSFD said the fire spread from two mobile homes into the nearby trees and a shed. No injuries were reported but two families […]
Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
