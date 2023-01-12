Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
msn.com
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Tesla investor and former 'fanboy' questions whether Elon Musk is purposely tanking the carmaker's stock
Earlier this year, Elon Musk became the first person to ever lose $200 billion in net worth. His fortune dropped in large part due to Tesla's stock.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to plunge 25%, but the EV maker is repairing its brand for long-term gain, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to dive 25% this year, according to Loup's Gene Munster. But the move could be favorable with consumers and heal brand issues stemming from Elon Musk. "It's a win for consumers and Tesla's brand. Tesla is going to gain market share near term," Munster...
Apple Insider
Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly because of Apple Card
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Goldman Sachs' consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year, and the losses were primarily related to theApple Card. Goldman's collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
ValueWalk
China’s Gold Buying Spree Continued In November
Central banks worldwide continued to purchase large quantities of gold bullion in November, according to the World Gold Council. A net amount of 50 tons of gold were added to central banks’ reserves, especially in China. China’s central bank bought the most considerable amount of gold, adding 32 tons...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Tells Employees ‘Tesla Will Be Most Valuable Company On Earth’ Says To Ignore Stock Decline
Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's market cap has gone down by more than $600 billion. This has caused a lot of concern to investors and Tesla employees who are all shareholders. However, today in a company-wide email Musk told employees to ignore the EV maker's stock market decline and that he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth.
Washington Examiner
Winner, winner: Elon Musk earns world record for largest loss of personal fortune
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has lost his title as the richest person on earth, instead breaking the record for the largest loss of personal fortune. Musk lost an estimated $182 billion since November 2021, according to Forbes, beating the previous placeholder, Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000. When adjusted for inflation, Son's loss was worth $100 billion today. The outlet also calculated Musk’s net worth dropped to $137 billion as of January 2023 from $320 billion in 2021.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
zycrypto.com
Goldman Sachs Retrenches 3,000+ Workers, Launches Digital Asset Platform Amidst Bear Run
US Bank, Goldman Sachs, has announced plans to lay off 3,200 workers, starting this week. Falling 2% short of its intended cut-back, close to 629 workers will heave a sigh of relief as they continue to keep their jobs alongside the rest 45,300 workers who make up the bank’s total workforce. The bank, disclosed the decision on Tuesday, adding that such measures are crucial in the face of unfavourable market conditions.
Quartz
Tim Cook takes a pay cut to link more of his earnings to Apple's stock performance
Apple’s CEO is linking more of his pay to the company’s stock performs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the iPhone maker said Cook’s “2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation.” Cook himself recommended the changes to the compensation committee.
CoinDesk
ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday. Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking...
Delta Air Lines, American Tower, Rocket Lab USA, D.R. Horton And This Sector Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade as things are going well for airline industry. It has got a good leadership committee run by Ed Bastian and it’s also "very cheap." Shannon Saccocia of...
Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts
Tesla Inc TSLA on Friday announced price cuts ranging from 6.4% to 19.7% in the U.S., stirring excitement among its ardent backers on Twitter. What Happened: The move came on the heels of a sharp reduction announced in China on Jan. 6. It was precipitated by worries concerning demand slowdown...
Comments / 0