epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi is lucky he’s friends with the DC co-CEOs after failing twice to find success with Marvel
In a turn of events we couldn’t have seen coming as recently as this time last month, Zachary Levi has emerged as one of the biggest enemies of the SnyderVerse-supporting subset of DCU fans, for two major reasons above all. The first is that he released a lengthy Instagram...
GamesRadar
Bill Murray is playing a seriously obscure Marvel character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Bill Murray's Marvel role has finally been revealed
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Why I’d Have No Problem With Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Killing Off Scott Lang
Scott Lang's chances of surviving Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania look grim, and I wouldn't mind if he dies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Could the Young Avengers make their debut in Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest?’
Marvel fans are in need of seeing the Young Avengers in the MCU, and Marvel’s upcoming Vision Quest series might be the best way to do it. When last we see Vision, Wanda brings him back to life by transferring his consciousness into a new Vision body, dubbed “White Vision.” Afterward, he flies away from Westview leaving his future unknown. Vision has played a major part in the MCU ever since he entered the scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the comics, he plays a significant role in the formation of the Young Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Star Wars’ icon is rumored to play Reed Richards, even though their perfect MCU role is staring us in the face
At this point, it feels like every leading man working in Hollywood who’s yet to appear in the MCU has been linked to the part of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Diego Luna, Penn Badgley, even Henry Cavill… You name it, they’ve been touted as a potential contender to replace Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Although the latest actor who’s going through the rumor mill might be the biggest stretch yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ character posters unveil the entire Shazamily
Shazam! Fury of the Gods will finally arrive in theaters in just over two months’ time. Like most Warner Bros. superhero movies, its release date has been in a constant state of flux, though this movie has proved especially difficult to pin down. The Shazam! sequel was originally set to land in April 2022, then November 2022, then June 2023, then December 2022, and finally (to avoid being squashed by the all-conquering Avatar: The Way of Water) to March 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Secret Weapon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Big Time Plans for Harrison Ford Reportedly Include Solo Project
After years of clamor from fans, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios wasted no time in giving the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon a hefty role in the billion-dollar franchise. In case you haven't heard yet, Ford is taking over the Thunderbolt Ross character from William Hurt who passed away last year.
msn.com
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
wegotthiscovered.com
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who could replace Justin Roiland as the voices of Rick and Morty?
To say that Justin Roiland has found himself in a bit of hot water is quite an understatement. The voice actor, writer, and co-creator of Rick and Morty is currently facing charges of domestic violence, involving a former unidentified girlfriend he was dating in 2020. Roiland’s lawyer has released a statement defending his client as he is wont to do, but if he is convicted of the crime, his future in Hollywood might not be too bright.
