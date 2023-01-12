Read full article on original website
Related
Greta Brinkley
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Seniors Guide
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
The post Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe appeared first on Seniors Guide.
thepioneerwoman.com
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
A cozy beef stew will aways top our list of favorite winter dinner ideas. Though any satisfying stew recipe can be made in a stovetop pot or Dutch oven, the slow cooker makes this beef stew recipe even easier! This slow cooker beef stew is the perfect family meal full of flavor and hearty ingredients—just the thing to warm you up from the inside out.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
snapshotsincursive.com
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
Tasting Table
Raw Sauerkraut Vs. Canned: What's The Difference?
Most of us think of sauerkraut as being quintessentially German. But actually, this fermented cabbage began more than 2000 years ago, according to German Foods. Chinese people preserved cabbage for the winter by mixing it with rice wine. So, while the name is certainly German, the dish's roots are Asian, not European. But over the centuries, and with the progressive changes in cooking technologies, sauerkraut is now processed primarily in two ways: fermentation and pasteurization. Fermentation remains a method largely unchanged, using salt and spices to preserve foods in an anaerobic environment by creating good bacteria that add nutrients and keep the food from spoiling. Pasteurization, however, is a method of heating up foods to kill off bacteria, but, unfortunately, it doesn't discriminate between the good stuff and the bad.
One Bowl Savory Muffins
Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.
This Dietitian’s Cozy Coconut Milk and Vegetable Stew Recipe Is a Goldmine of Gut Health Benefits
If you look into any chef’s pantry, you’ll likely find a vast array of herbs and spices—which are some of their (many) secret ingredients for making restaurant-worthy meals at home. And for those following along with Well+Good's 2023 ReNew Year program, you already know that sprinkling vegetable-forward dishes with flavorful spices is one way that Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and cookbook author of Eating from Our Roots (which comes out January 24, 2023), loves to craft delicious, nutrient-rich recipes at home.
BHG
One Pot Pasta Recipes Make a Delicious Dinner with Minimal Cleanup
Ready for an easy, hearty, comforting meal? Just pull out one pan and your favorite noodles to make these one pot pasta recipes! We're sharing dinner-ready ideas for classic spaghetti, skillet lasagna, Chinese noodles, and even chicken alfredo soup. Many of these recipes call for just 20 minutes of prep time making them perfect for busy weeknight meals.
Amish Sugar Cookies
I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.
msn.com
Grocery store canned meats can surprise or horrify - our ratings from worst to first
An entire edition of the Food Shack could be devoted to Spam, and maybe some day it will. But if you want to know why that treasured meat is endearing, particularly in Hawaii, it's because pretty much everything that surrounds it in the designated "canned meat" aisle at a grocery store is a disaster waiting to happen by comparison.
Salmon and veggies cooked on a baking sheet are ready in a snap
With the hustle and bustle of the holidays behind us, you probably have a little more time to plan and think about what to make for dinner. And because we're at the start of a new year, a time for making changes and cleaning up our acts, that planning may involve preparing meals that are a bit more healthful.
moneysavingmom.com
Brigette’s $95 Grocery Shopping Post and Weekly Menu Plan for 6
My older sister, Brigette, shares her shopping trips and menu plans every week! You can go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you can go HERE to read all about her family!. Aldi. 2 heads Romaine Lettuce – $5.98. 3 bags frozen Broccoli Florets –...
Cut down calories after holiday feasting with this 'fried' chicken
I was looking over requests from readers. One was for cranberry walnut bread (a reader bought this from the bakery during the holidays and wanted to learn to make her own). A couple of readers wanted me to share goetta recipes again. Another request came in for roasted root vegetables.
EatingWell
Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until light golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; continue cooking and stirring until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in spinach and remove from heat.
Lobster Thermidor
Lobster Thermidor is one of those old-school French dishes that doesn’t hold back on decadence and feels like a super-special treat. This is a classic take on the dish — cooked lobster is removed from the shell and claws, cooked in a rich brandy cream sauce, and stuffed back into the lobster shell to finish in the oven with a generous handful of Gruyère cheese. Sure, there are a few steps, but when it hits the table everyone’s awe and enjoyment is going to make it all worth it.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
Chicken Spatchcocked
I love roasted chicken, which is always welcomed with open arms in our family. Always our go-to dinner. However, I have something different here, which I know you will enjoy. Chicken spatchcocked is one of the best inventions for busy families.
Comments / 0