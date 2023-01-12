ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Kuzma’s Big Sweater Moment Inspires New Bobblehead

As expected, Kyle Kuzma’s big sweater moment has now been parlayed into a big bobblehead moment. The first 10,000 fans inside the Capital One Arena in D.C. on Friday will get a bobblehead depicting the Washington Wizards player in his much-discussed, extended-sleeves pink sweater. “If you come to the...
