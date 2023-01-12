ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long

As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Colorado Town Names Out-of-Towners Can Never Pronounce

Colorado is a great place, but it's also home to some of the most mispronounced town names of any state that I've ever been to. Whenever we get an out-of-state visitor, there's always one moment in the conversation, at least, wherein you have to correct your guest's verbiage. For instance, how many times have you heard people refer to Fruita as some variation on, "froo-ee-taa?"
Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado

In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film. A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.
Colorado Seeing Worst Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, 4 Bald Eagles Have Died

Some of the biggest most beautiful birds in Colorado have become victims of the massive outbreak of the Avian flu. Most people have heard about Colorado poultry farmers having to destroy their entire flocks. Some have heard about the thousands of snow geese in Colorado that have died. However, it seems very few of us realize this historical Avian flu is killing off some of the most impressive and cherished birds to call our state home.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike

Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
