20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Colorado Town Names Out-of-Towners Can Never Pronounce
Colorado is a great place, but it's also home to some of the most mispronounced town names of any state that I've ever been to. Whenever we get an out-of-state visitor, there's always one moment in the conversation, at least, wherein you have to correct your guest's verbiage. For instance, how many times have you heard people refer to Fruita as some variation on, "froo-ee-taa?"
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado
In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film. A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
Colorado Seeing Worst Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, 4 Bald Eagles Have Died
Some of the biggest most beautiful birds in Colorado have become victims of the massive outbreak of the Avian flu. Most people have heard about Colorado poultry farmers having to destroy their entire flocks. Some have heard about the thousands of snow geese in Colorado that have died. However, it seems very few of us realize this historical Avian flu is killing off some of the most impressive and cherished birds to call our state home.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
How Many Degrees?! These Are the Craziest Temperatures to Ever Hit Colorado
Colorado is no stranger to bizarre weather. Every native knows the Centennial State could have a storm one minute and sunshine the next. Residents have also experienced their fair share of extreme weather phenomena. From hailstorms to tornadoes to avalanches — Colorado sees it all. READ: How Does Colorado...
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
Colorado’s Carbs: What Type of Bread Do Locals Love the Most?
Rye, wheat, tortillas, muffins, bagels biscuits, buns, and more – the list of different and delicious types of bread goes on and on. But does Colorado have a favorite when it comes to this specific category of carbs?. Researchers at Shane Co. kneaded to get to the bottom of...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike
Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Colorado could easily be called the land of the footloose and fancy-free, but should it be when it comes to driving in your bare feet? How safe is driving without shoes, and is it legal to drive a vehicle that way in Centennial State?. Is footwear just an urban legend...
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs
When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
