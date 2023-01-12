Read full article on original website
Related
George Santos' company moves HQ from M.I. penthouse to Melbourne mail store
The Devolder Organization LLC, the supposed source of disgraced Rep. George Santos's wealth, has changed its headquarters from a penthouse on Merritt Island to a mail-services store in Melbourne. The move came just as FLORIDA TODAY was preparing a story about Santos's Brevard County connections. Santos, a Republican, was elected...
Escambia Co. sees a drop of 6.4 percent in graduation rate for 2021-2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State of Florida has released its state-wide high school graduation rates for the year ending in June 2022. Overall, the state saw an increase in its graduation rate, but locally, Escambia County saw a decrease of 6.4 percent. In neighboring county Santa Rosa, they saw their graduation rate go […]
Gen Z has ‘lowest’ patriotic sentiment in US, poll shows
Patriotism has not taken hold amongst Gen Z adults, according to research by Morning Consult.
Comments / 0