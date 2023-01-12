Read full article on original website
Ashley Roberts Finds Success On and Off the Court
Former Duncanville HS Pantherette Ashley Roberts, who played for the girls’ basketball team from 2007-2010 as a four-year varsity starter, has been an entrepreneur since early childhood. She started selling candy as a third grader, and has always enjoyed working to make extra income. After playing on Duncanville HS...
Top-ranked Cedar Hill High School Senior Grateful for Early College Academy Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kennedy Board is the top-ranked scholar in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023, and she credits her experience at the campus’ Early College Academy (ECA) with her success. “A lot of what drove me toward being the top ranked scholar at Cedar Hill High...
Life School Waxahachie Names New Head Football Coach
Waxahachie, TX, January 17, 2023 – Life High School Waxahachie (UIL 4A-Div 1) has named Sam Riepe as its next head football coach, effective January 13, 2023. Riepe was named the defensive coordinator of the Life School Mustangs last season after serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Maypearl Panthers. As Head Football Coach in Maypearl, he led the team to the playoffs in consecutive years; and as Athletic Director, his staff led 31 programs to qualify for state playoffs during the 2020-2022 seasons. Riepe has 13 years of experience in education, has served in a variety of roles, and brings a wealth of experience to Life High School Waxahachie.
City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2023-01
ORDINANCE 2023-01 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending and restating the regulations of Urban Village Planned Development District No. 115 (UVPD-115) as set forth in Section 2 of Ordinance No. 2018-56 relating to the use and development of Lot 3r, Block 37, Original Town of Midlothian, inclusive of all exhibits thereto; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian
The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
Ana Popovic at Arlington Music Hall Jan. 27
Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic will perform at Arlington Music Hall on January 27. Described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, Ana Popovic has appeared on covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. She’s topped the Billboard Charts numerous times and receives regular airplay on radio stations worldwide. A couple of her albums were named “Pick-Of-The-Week” by USA Today and given prominent airplay on NPR.
CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) ACM-2023-004
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP No. ACM-2023-004 DUE DATE: February 10, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for DESOTO MARKETING PLAN. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto,...
Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno Announces Retirement Upcoming Election In May
In a public statement released Jan. 11, 2023, Mayor Richard Reno said he will not seek to be re-elected as Mayor of Midlothian. In his statement he said, “As we embark on a new year, I want to express my gratitude to you, the residents of Midlothian, for the immense honor and privilege to serve as your mayor these past 3½ years. Although I will not seek re-election when my term expires this May, I commit to remaining engaged and involved with our wonderful community and assisting in the transition to new leadership.
Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight
IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.
Plano Resident Claims $1 Million Prize Weeks Before Ticket Expires
AUSTIN – A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Red Oak ISD Board Candidate Filing open from Jan. 18-Feb. 17
(RED OAK, TX) — The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The election will consist of a general election with Places 3, 4, and 5 for three-year terms.
FEMA Notice – National Flood Insurance Program
The City of Midlothian Engineering department, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1),] hereby gives notice of the city’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between Rex Odom Drive and 2,250LF upstream, along Waxahachie Creek. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along Waxahachie creek from a point approximately 1,120LF downstream of North Prong to a point approximately 1,130LF upstream of North Prong confluence with Waxahachie Creek. The flood hazard will also be revised along North Prong Creek starting at the confluence with Waxahachie Creek to a point immediately upstream of State Highway 287.
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
DeSoto’s May Election will see Propositions on the Ballot for City Charter Changes
DESOTO – Seven DeSoto City Charter amendments were discussed at a DeSoto City Council meeting earlier this month. Motions were made as to what propositions will appear on the election ballot in May for voters to decide. Council went through a number of possible charter changes and of the seven highlighted for further discussion roughly half will appear on the May election ballot.
Glenn Heights Resident Kenneth Berta Begins 2023 Thanks to a Miracle – And Four Firefighter Paramedics
Life Saving Actions By Glenn Heights First Responders Give Kenneth Berta A 2nd Chance At Life. Few people can say they’ve died and come back to life, and in Kenneth Berta’s case, he was “brought back to life” a dozen times. It happened last year in...
Midlothian City Council Denies Electronic Sign on Highway 67
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council denied a request by local business owner Doug Hunt of Access Storage Tuesday night at its city council meeting. Hunt explained that the proposed sign, an electronic message sign on a billboard, would be an immediate asset to local businesses. The use of the signage would be for both on-site and off-premise advertising.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Opens in Dallas Jan. 24
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” makes its North Texas premiere Jan. 24-Feb. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The romantic musical then moves to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Feb. 7-12. Tickets are on sale now for the show, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic...
