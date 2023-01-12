Read full article on original website
Mushy P
3d ago
Wouldn't it make more sense to house the homeless? Ok so they'll have a place to eat, wash clothes/bodies, and then back on the streets to sleep. Makes no sense.
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Office buildings, underground parking removed from Bayonne film studio plans
A film studio planned for the southern tip of Bayonne will have fewer buildings than originally planned after a series of changes were made and approved last week. The post-production office building, a creative office building and a utility plant and yard were removed from the plans for 1888 Studios, which will occupy the vacant space that was once a Texaco oil refinery in the shadow of the Bayonne Bridge.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Hackensack University Medical Center Is Hiring Hospitality and Food Service Workers
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center will be hosting a hospitality and food services hiring event on Thursday, January 19, 2023. From 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. interviews will be held for Environmental Services Aide (Housekeeping), and Food Services positions. There will be a $1,000 sign-on bonus for applicable departments. Registration is required. If you meet the minimum qualifications, a member of the Talent Selection team will confirm your registration and provide further details. Click here to register.
Community Invited to Celebrate Grand Opening of Recovery Community Center for Residents of Hudson County
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A local community nonprofit, Prevention Links, will be hosting a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their Recovery Junction Recovery Community Center on January 26th, 2023 in collaboration with the Mental Health Association of New Jersey. The public is invited to this event to celebrate their opening and learn more about their free services available to Hudson County residents. The event will start at 10am and conclude at 2pm at 35 Journal Square Plaza, Suite 500 in Jersey City. The grand opening will begin with a networking & information sharing session, followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony...
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
As always, we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know as far as Hudson County news, including the following headlines: $7M grant to improve pedestrian safety in Journal Square; NJ bans TikTok from state government devices; Jersey City ranks 5th for bagel lovers; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
Loew’s Theatre transfer, police brutality settlement OK’d by Jersey City Council
The Jersey City Council started off the new year by approving several items ranging from transferring ownership of a the Loew’s Theatre to the city’s redevelopment agency, a six-figure police brutality settlement, and appointing a former school board trustee to a city board. The council voted 8-1 to...
southjerseyobserver.com
Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open
Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
Councilmembers approve $2.1 million in renovations aiding homeless community
In city hall this week, a vote on a lease agreement allocating $2.1 million towards renovations for a homeless shelter was at the forefront of debate among council members. With an 8-1 vote, Ward C Councilmember Richard Boggiano opposed the agreement between the Jersey City Housing Authority, Garden State Community Development Corporation and the City of Jersey City for property at 514 Newark Avenue.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City
The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Public Charter Schools Association awards $1.25M for new Jersey City charter school
The New Jersey Public Charter School Association has awarded $1.25 million for the new Kindle Education Public Charter School in Jersey City. “The Association is proud to award these high-performing charter schools with these grants to increase the number of high-quality educational seats in the State and expand opportunities for all students, particularly traditionally underserved students, to attend public charter schools,” NJPCSA President Harry Lee said in a statement.
theobserver.com
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
Bayonne appears ready to restart PILOT program, but with plenty of scrutiny
Bayonne’s redevelopment renaissance of the past decade went hand in hand with financial incentives doled out to developers. A city administration eager for new apartment buildings and businesses to revive its local economy negotiated generously with developers willing to take a chance on a city at a standstill, most often handing out payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, or PILOTs, that essentially provided tax breaks to developers.
