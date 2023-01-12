ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doting Mom Angelina Jolie Treats Zahara To NYC Shopping Spree Before Returning To College

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Mother-daughter bonding time! Angelina Jolie treated her daughter Zahara to a shopping spree before she returned to school at Spelman College for the next semester.

The doting mom was spotted with her 18-year-old on Wednesday, January 11, with the Oscar winner stunning in a black overcoat and shades while keeping her brunette locks down. Zahara Jolie-Pitt also looked stylish in a chic grey jacket.

Angelina is certainly making sure that her daughter has all she needs before heading back to school, as the duo was seen last month hitting the shops in Los Angeles. On Monday, December 12, Angelina was spotted out and about with Zahara sans the rest of the children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt , as OK! reported .

ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S DAUGHTER SHILOH, 16, SHAVES OFF LOCKS TO DEBUT BUZZ CUT

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star also ensures that all of her kids feel the love, as she jetted off to London with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt , 16, just days before her shopping spree with Zahara.

After the 47-year-old took Shiloh to see A Streetcar Named Desire , starring Paul Mescal , in London on Thursday, December 29, the mother-daugher duo met up with the Normal People actor for coffee.

While sitting at a table all together, they were seen engaging in an animated conversation with no one else around.

Though their meet up instantly caused a stir online, with many wondering whether there was romance in the air following Paul's split from Phoebe Bridgers , an insider has since shut down the rumors.

According to the source who spoke to Us Weekly , the 47-year-old "wanted to meet Paul after she and Shiloh enjoyed watching his play." It "was a friendly coffee and nothing more than that."

Given that her daughter has taken "a big interest in arts and culture," Angelina was keen on arranging a meeting with the young actor. "She had her people call his people and it was set up right away," continued the source, who added that Shiloh "loved hanging with Paul."

And when the Eternals actress isn't busy supporting her children's dreams — Angelina "wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz," said the source — she's dealing with her nightmare of a lawsuit with her ex-husband over their $164 million French winery.

Though Angelina and the Fight Club star were declared legally single in 2019, they are still hammering out the details of their divorce, with things turning ugly after the former sold her shares of their winery to a competitor without first telling Brad.

ANGELINA JOLIE 'DOESN'T HAVE THE BANDWIDTH' TO DEAL WITH BRAD PITT'S NEW RUMORED ROMANCE, SPILLS SOURCE

Angelina's legal team countered that her former flame was seeking full control of the estate because he's bitter over their tumultuous split.

The Bullet Train actor secured a minor win in the case in December 2022 when the judge granted his motion to review legal papers relevant to the case that Angelina refused to hand over.

Hollywood Life reported on Angie's outing with Zahara.

