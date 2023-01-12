ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Kardashian Looks Unbothered As She Dons Skimpy Bathing Suit In Sauna After Ex Kanye West Spotted With New Woman — Pics

 3 days ago
Nothing to see here! Kim Kardashian looked unbothered when she enjoyed a day with a gal pal on Thursday, January 12 — just a few days after her ex Kanye West , 45, dined with a woman at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

"Saunas and Rainbows," the reality star, 42, captioned some photos of herself wearing a skimpy black bathing suit as she smiled with her friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeWh3_0kCjC6jP00
@kimkardashian/instagram

Of course, people took to the comments section to praise Kardashian's recent look. One person wrote, "Beautiful and simply amazing🔥❤️," while another added, "You looking so beautiful and sexy ❤️❤️."

A third person added, "Always beautiful."

Meanwhile, the "Stronger" singer may have a new lady in his life following his split from the TV personality .

This isn't the first time West was spotted with the blonde babe, as they previously spent time together earlier this month when they were seen holding hands at a hotel.

West, who shares North , Saint , Psalm and Chicago with Kardashian, made headlines last year when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week, in addition to saying antisemitic remarks on social media .

In December 2022, the mom-of-four got candid about what it's like been like dealing with her ex's antics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3mFT_0kCjC6jP00
mega

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything . So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.

She continued, "[It's] worth it because I think of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me, but at the same time, in my home, I could be going through something, but if we're riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through and no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing is wrong."

Related
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer

Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing."Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICSThe Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori In A Secret Ceremony: Report

Kanye West has apparently gotten married ... again! According to a report, the singer, 45, tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony on Thursday, January 12. The "Heartless" rapper was then spotted wearing a wedding band on his ring finger, but the pair didn't file for a marriage certificate, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding.As OK! previously reported, the mystery blonde woman West was seen out with earlier this week was actually Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years. Fans were confused who the dad-of-four was...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Cryptically Hints At Relationship Status Amid Family Vacation

Missing her new man? Though pop icon Madonna is enjoying her family’s wintertime vacation to Africa, it seems the “Material Girl” icon may still be pining for a special someone back home in the United States! Earlier this week, the queen of pop took to social media with an adorable clip depicting her and her brood heading on a horseback riding excursion, the artist taking a moment to show off her seemingly telling outfit. HUNG UP & LOVED UP! MADONNA SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH 23-YEAR-OLD MODEL IN NEW YORK CITYIn the Instagram Story shared with her 18.6 million followers, the...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Denies Pop Star Had 'Meltdown' At Restaurant

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, denied the pop star had a "meltdown" over the weekend when the two were spotted dining at a restaurant in Woodland Hills, Calif. The fitness trainer, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Saturday, January 14, writing, "Don't believe what you read online people."'I DON'T KNOW IF SHE'D BE ALIVE': JAMIE SPEARS BELIEVES HE PROTECTED BRITNEY SPEARS BY PUTTING CONSERVATORSHIP IN PLACEAs OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer, 41, was accused of "causing a scene" while eating at Joey on Friday, January 13. According to an eyewitness, the blonde beauty was acting "manic" and "talking...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley candidly opened up about living with grief in her final Instagram post before her heartbreaking death on Thursday, January 12.In her last social media upload to mark "National Grief Awareness Day" in August 2022, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a photo of the essay she wrote for a news outlet discussing her son Benjamin's death after he took his own life on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old.Alongside the post, Presley penned, "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief...
OK! Magazine

Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
OK! Magazine

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died

Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp 'Totally Devastated' By Death Of Jeff Beck, Actor Was By Rockstar's 'Bedside' During Final Moments: Source

The death of famed English guitarist Jeff Beck has absolutely crushed his close pal Johnny Depp.The Pirates of the Caribbean star remains "totally devastated" and "is still processing" the heart-wrenching news in the days following the 78-year-old's passing on Tuesday, January 10, a source confirmed.Prior to the "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" vocalist's death, Depp "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" who also had the chance to say one last goodbye to their loved one, the insider continued to reveal to a news publication on Wednesday, January 11.AMBER HEARD SEEKING NEW DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-HUSBAND JOHNNY...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks Silence On Singer's 'Very Sad' Death

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has addressed the heartbreak surrounding the singer's sudden death at the age of 54."Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the American guitarist's lawyer Joe Yanny shared in a statement on Thursday, January 12, just hours after news broke of her passing. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way.""Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now," Yanny added, as Lisa Marie leaves behind her and Lockwood's 14-year-old twin daughters — Harper and Finley — along...
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'

Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Appeared Unsteady At Golden Globes Only Days Before Her Death

Lisa Maire Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, January 10, only two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. While doing an interview with Extra on the carpet, Priscilla and Elvis Presley's only daughter seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father — telling him as she wrapped her right arm around his: "I’m gonna grab your arm."Fans couldn't help but notice that her speech seemed slower than usual and she looked a bit "frail" while she praised Austin Butler for his performance...
OK! Magazine

Is Kate Middleton Shading Prince Harry? Princess Of Wales States Talking To A Therapist 'Doesn't Work For Some People'

Did Kate Middleton just take a dig at brother-in-law Prince Harry? Over the past couple of years, the Duke of Sussex has been extremely forthcoming about the benefits of going to therapy, most recently sharing his experiences in his memoir, Spare. But the mother-of-three appeared to address his words while attending a charity engagement with Prince William.On Thursday, January 12, the coupled swung by the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, England, to learn about the untraditional ways they help the youth deal with mental health woes, as they do so through creative means like dancing, painting and playing music.Intrigued by...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals Which Plastic Surgery Procedure She's 'So Grateful' Mom Christine Paid For

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown took to social media to reveal details of a major plastic surgery procedure she had done last year, despite struggling with her insurance company for payment options. The 21-year-old shared on Thursday, January 12, she'd gotten a breast reduction in July 2022 that helped her to go from a size G bra to around a C, noting she would have wanted them "even smaller" if she had the option. She confirmed that the surgery had gone well, and that she had been "sore" and "near-immobile" after the reduction, but only...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Former Fiancé Says The Singer Initially Needed The 'Guidance' And 'Structure' Of Conservatorship

Just over a year after pop icon Britney Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship, the “Toxic” artist’s former fiancé is getting candid about her controversial legal arrangement. During a recent appearance on Kevin Connolly's “Kevco, The Company Podcast,” Jason Trawick, who was with Spears from December 2011 to January 2013, revealed that he felt his X Factor ex initially needed the "guidance" and "structure" that her conservatorship provided."Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance,"...
OK! Magazine

REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Addresses Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody & Stepsister Aurora

Gwendlyn Brown is putting the rumors to rest about her dad Kody and stepsister Aurora. The 21-year-old addressed the wild claim in question in her YouTube recap, posted Wednesday, January 11, of a past episode of Sister Wives. While answering fan questions, the daughter of Kody and his ex-wife Christine Brown looked shocked while reading the first message, saying, "Oh god! OK."The fan asked whether the photo circulating on the internet of Kody allegedly "making out" with his stepdaughter, Aurora, was real. 'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI:...
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Asks How Painful 'Waxing Down There' Is 'While Pregnant' As She Wants To 'Do The Doctors A Solid'

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 11 to ask a very important question. "I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse," the star, 37, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband John Legend, wrote. One person replied to the cookbook author, writing, "Just trim, it's all good."Teigen replied, "I can’t see it lol.""I can't unsee this," another user quipped, to which she replied, "Imagine what the poor lady has to see."When one person asked...

