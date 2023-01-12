The Alabama Crimson Tide lost one of its top recruiters when Pete Golding decided to move on to Ole Miss and take a job as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator. Many Alabama football fans displayed major excitement after news broke Golding was moving on to Mississippi Friday due to the lack of dominance on the defensive side of the football during his tenure. However, there should not be much excitement from a recruiting perspective that Golding is gone. There is also no real reason to worry at the moment.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO