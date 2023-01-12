Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup
Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama LB wants Jeremy Pruitt back for Crimson Tide defense
A third former Alabama football player wants Jeremy Pruitt back as the team’s defensive coordinator. Terrell Lewis voiced his opinion on Twitter for Pruitt, joining Will Lowery and Mike McCoy. As a native of Washington, D.C., Lewis played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2016 to 2019. Pruitt...
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-defensive-coaching-staff-potentially-look-next-season/">. Nick Saban is changing his coaching staff at the University of Alabama. After watching Kirby Smart deliver the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, Saban knows change is needed. Several Tide fans and former...
tdalabamamag.com
Dynamic ATH Demello Jones falls in love with Tuscaloosa
Demello Jones visited Alabama for the first time this weekend since picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Jones attends Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Alabama target is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and he has the potential to play a few different positions at the next level.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans strongly voted to have Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator
It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord
Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day
Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers physical in-state LB D’Angelo Barber
D’Angelo Barber reported an offer from Alabama football Saturday after the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Barber currently attends Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide are the fifth program to offer the physical linebacker. Nick Saban confirmed...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Tyler Harrell entering the transfer portal
Alabama saw another player enter the transfer portal on Saturday, as wide receiver Tyler Harrell made his official announcement on social media. Harrell, who transferred to the Crimson Tide from Louisville this past season, was expected to be a major addition to the offense but injuries and setbacks negated his impact to the point where he wasn’t able to receive very much playing time at all.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama wide receiver enters transfer portal after one season
Alabama football is down another wide receiver. Close sources have confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Tyler Harrell has entered the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Crimson Tide. The explosive wide receiver came to Alabama from Louisville in the summer of 2022. Harrell sustained a foot injury...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Tide receiver explains why Alabama needs Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator
Most Alabama football fans are dancing in the streets after Friday’s news of Pete Golding leaving the Crimson Tide for Ole Miss hit the internet. After five seasons as defensive coordinator, Nick Saban parts ways with Golding. Who will Saban select as the new defensive play-caller? Several people have...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB calls for Jeremy Pruitt to return and run the defense
A former Alabama defensive back is now calling for the Crimson Tide to return Jeremy Pruitt. Will Lowery, a native of Hoover, Ala., came in Nick Saban’s first marquee recruiting class in 2008. He arrived as a walk-on defensive back, but he played in 2010 and 2011. Lowery had...
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young releases farewell video thanking Alabama football and its fans
Bryce Young released a farewell video Saturday via Twitter, where he thanked the University of Alabama and its football fans. Young was a star for the Crimson Tide for two years as Alabama’s starting quarterback. He captured the Heisman Trophy during the 2021 football season. He looked back at his Alabama career and discussed what it meant to play at The Capstone in the farewell video.
tdalabamamag.com
Impact of Alabama losing elite recruiter in Pete Golding
The Alabama Crimson Tide lost one of its top recruiters when Pete Golding decided to move on to Ole Miss and take a job as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator. Many Alabama football fans displayed major excitement after news broke Golding was moving on to Mississippi Friday due to the lack of dominance on the defensive side of the football during his tenure. However, there should not be much excitement from a recruiting perspective that Golding is gone. There is also no real reason to worry at the moment.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football
JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staff assures LB commit he is still a top priority after Pete Golding departure
A member of Alabama football’s coaching staff assured the Crimson Tide’s 2024 linebacker commit, Sterling Dixon he was still a top priority for them after news broke that Pete Golding was moving on to Ole Miss, according to his father. Dixon tweeted out his love for Golding upon...
tdalabamamag.com
Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong expected to join Alabama’s coaching staff
Alabama has added a defensive coordinator to its coaching staff. In a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Crimson Tide have added Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to the team’s on-field coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Armstrong will serve on Nick Saban’s staff, but the news comes on the same day longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Ole Miss.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN analyst weighs in on Alabama landing Southern Miss DC to coaching staff
Alabama is set to add a defensive coordinator from Southern Mississippi to its coaching staff. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong will coach inside linebackers for the Crimson Tide, replacing Pete Golding. Armstrong is one of the fastest-rising young coaches in the sport. He elevated Southern Miss to a top-five defense nationally last season for sacks with 44. Armstrong’s group finished third in the nation for fourth-down defense, allowing a 23.1 percent (6-for-26) conversion rate. The Golden Eagles’ defense had more sacks than Alabama’s (44 to 38) in 2022.
