Lakyn Bowman came up with the sweetest, most ingenious, and considerate way to celebrate her grandmother's 71st birthday. After looking through old photos, Bowman (@lakynbowman) revealed in a TikTok video, how much they resembled one another. She made the decision to recreate each signature look as a way of saying "thank you, grandma," for passing on the good genes. The resemblance is just uncanny after a few rounds with the curling iron, some light blue eyeshadow, and donning some adorable floral prints and some photo filters that gave the photos a retro look. People were thrilled to witness such a tender tribute. Over 8.8 million people watched the video in a short period of time, and many comments discussed how moved they were by the homage.

3 DAYS AGO