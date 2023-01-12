Read full article on original website
Related
Mattel launches new Barbie doll for preschoolers
Mattel is giving preschoolers a new age-appropriate Barbie doll that it says is better suited for their needs.
The 5 Best Learning Tablets For Toddlers
In our tech-heavy world, cell phones and tablets are part of our everyday life, and that extends to your toddlers, too. While a tablet can help keep a kid busy during an especially long car ride or a meal out, the best learning tablets for toddlers provide educational opportunities so that your little one isn’t just mindlessly watching a loop of random videos. And it’s a win-win when you can sneak in some learning for your kids and give yourself just a few minutes of peace and quiet.
Toddler Packs Dad’s Lunch In a Barbie Lunch Bag and He Hooked His Papa Up
Listen, if he feels snackish he has nothing to worry about.
A TikToker is creating the dresses designed by her grandma, who dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s, to keep her old dreams alive
Julia's grandma had to drop out of fashion school, but decades later her designs are coming to life, and her reactions keep going viral on TikTok.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
The woman who invented the fidget spinner has not made any money from her creation
The fidget spinner is a toy that consists of a ball bearing in the middle of a multi-lobed flat structure that is either made up of metal or plastic. Spinning the toy helps people who are suffering from stress, anxiety, or nervous energy.
Upworthy
Adorable baby rhino tries to 'protect' mom from doctors as they try to treat her: 'So brave'
Usually, animal moms are overly protective of their babies. But this video proves that it is true the other way around too. In a Reddit video, a rhino is seen being treated by two doctors while her calf, which doesn't quite understand what is going on, first sniffs her mother before trying to push away the doctors from her. When the men put some liquid on the mother's wound, the baby rhino again tries to unsuccessfully stop them.
What is the ‘butterfly cut’ and why is every woman on TikTok cutting their own hair?
The internet is a wide place of wonder but sometimes all you want is to know what’s trending and how to get it. It might be cult favorite beauty products or putting together pieces for the trendy “coastal grandmother” look. Or, it might just be TikTok’s newest fad.
Upworthy
Woman dresses up like grandma after seeing her old photo and their resemblance is uncanny
Lakyn Bowman came up with the sweetest, most ingenious, and considerate way to celebrate her grandmother's 71st birthday. After looking through old photos, Bowman (@lakynbowman) revealed in a TikTok video, how much they resembled one another. She made the decision to recreate each signature look as a way of saying "thank you, grandma," for passing on the good genes. The resemblance is just uncanny after a few rounds with the curling iron, some light blue eyeshadow, and donning some adorable floral prints and some photo filters that gave the photos a retro look. People were thrilled to witness such a tender tribute. Over 8.8 million people watched the video in a short period of time, and many comments discussed how moved they were by the homage.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Having Young Kids 'Ruins' Relationships
Gwyneth Paltrow is not mincing words when it comes to how young children alter a couple’s relationship. The actor and wellness guru spoke about the topic with fellow mom Katy Perry on the Goop podcast this week, saying becoming parents can “ruin” a partnership. During her chat...
9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth.
This article originally appeared on 06.30.16When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was about to have her second child, she was both excited and nervous.Sure, those are the feelings most moms-to-be experience before giving birth, but Lisa's nerves were tied to something different.She and her husband already had a 9-year-old son but desperately wanted another baby. They spent years trying to get pregnant again, but after countless failed attempts and two miscarriages, they decided to stop trying.
Will Willow Season 2 Happen? The Creators Give Fans Some Hope
If you're a fan of magic, whimsy, and epic quests, odds are you're currently in the midst of watching the newest Disney+ fantasy series, Willow, which serves as a sequel to the beloved 1988 film of the same name. Like its predecessor, Willow follows a band of courageous heroes as they embark on a dangerous mission — this time to rescue Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who has been kidnapped by evil forces. Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn sorcerer charged with leading the company to victory, but will his venture succeed? That's what fans hope to find out come the Season 1 finale. But what happens after this storyline gets resolved? Will the series leave open the possibility for a Willow Season 2?
intheknow.com
Woman shares the toys she’d buy for her ‘worst enemy’s child’ in hilarious TikTok
This mom posted a funny TikTok where she shares her top holiday gift ideas for your “worst enemy’s children,” and parents are here for it!. Whether they’re loud, messy, or just plain weird, some toys drive parents crazy. TikToker and parent Hayley DeRoche (@sadbeige) decided to use this to her advantage, as shown in a funny video where she shares the toys she would buy for her worst enemy’s child, and it has some viewers taking notes.
“Nagging” Mom Gives Teen’s Bedroom a Glamorous Refresh to Help Her Keep It Clean and Organized
A place for everything so everything can be in its place.
Scary Mommy
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0