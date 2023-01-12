Read full article on original website
Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' starts NASCAR career
There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled “Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup.” Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks,” announced this week that he’s competing as a full-time race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series. It’s a low-level feeder series for NASCAR — one that typically features less-experienced drivers — and will serve as a starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career. The 37-year-old Muniz got behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway and said, “I wanted this my entire life.” His first of 20 scheduled races in 2023 will come at Daytona on Feb. 18.
Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2023
The final preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s the final qualifying night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. After tonight, the lineups will be set for Saturday’s finale of the indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 |...
1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point
Jerry Glanville says he learned racing from Dale Earnhardt and the rough side of the sport from the whole Earnhardt family. The post 1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Surprising Kevin Harvick Retirement Announcement
Dale Earnhardt Jr. envisions a monster 2023 season for Kevin Harvick, his last in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick, 47, announced Thursday that he will retire from full-time racing after the season, bringing an end to a two-plus decade run at the top of the sport. Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR Hall of Famer, said on Twitter he believes Harvick will have a “ZFG” attitude on the race track this season.
NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing
A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season on NBC Sports
NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. The 61st annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It
Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
Legendary motocross champion Travis Pastrana to enter 2023 Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing, per report
Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is expected to enter the 2023 Daytona 500 as the driver of a third car for 23XI Racing, according to a report by The Athletic. That report states that an official announcement is expected next week. Pastrana, 39, will attempt to qualify for his Cup...
If Kevin Harvick wins Daytona 500, one fan will win $2 million. Here’s how to enter.
Busch Light will pay one fan $2 million if its driver, Kevin Harvick, wins the Daytona 500. Harvick announced Thursday, Jan. 12, that he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season. Busch Light has sponsored Harvick’s No. 4 car for seven years. “Busch Light is...
Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA
Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
Ford Mustang GT4 Will Make Racing Debut With Boss Jim Farley Driving
Ford CEO Jim Farley will be among the first people to race the new Mustang GT4, in the Roar Before the Rolex 24.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson To Attempt Racing in 2024 Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the Same Day
In 2024, Kyle Larson is going to do what only a handful of drivers have done before – race the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. This won’t just be tough on the NASCAR driver himself, but also difficult to pull off logistically. In...
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR and Rev Racing Reveal 2023 Drive for Diversity Driver Development Class
NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. Lavar Scott, Andrés...
Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series
Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry. "I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour
JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
