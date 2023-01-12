ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Associated Press

Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' starts NASCAR career

There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled “Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup.” Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks,” announced this week that he’s competing as a full-time race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series. It’s a low-level feeder series for NASCAR — one that typically features less-experienced drivers — and will serve as a starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career. The 37-year-old Muniz got behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway and said, “I wanted this my entire life.” His first of 20 scheduled races in 2023 will come at Daytona on Feb. 18.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2023

The final preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s the final qualifying night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. After tonight, the lineups will be set for Saturday’s finale of the indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 |...
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Surprising Kevin Harvick Retirement Announcement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. envisions a monster 2023 season for Kevin Harvick, his last in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick, 47, announced Thursday that he will retire from full-time racing after the season, bringing an end to a two-plus decade run at the top of the sport. Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR Hall of Famer, said on Twitter he believes Harvick will have a “ZFG” attitude on the race track this season.
Popculture

NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing

A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
NBC Sports

How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season on NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. The 61st annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.
Racing News

Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
TULSA, OK
Speedway Digest

Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
GEORGIA STATE
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR and Rev Racing Reveal 2023 Drive for Diversity Driver Development Class

NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. Lavar Scott, Andrés...
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry. "I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
ATHENS, TX
FOX Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour

JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Racing News

Racing News

Charlotte, NC
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.

 https://racingnews.co

