Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Popculture
NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing
A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point
Jerry Glanville says he learned racing from Dale Earnhardt and the rough side of the sport from the whole Earnhardt family. The post 1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It
Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rodney Childers’ Heartfelt Message About Kevin Harvick Explains Why They’ve Won So Much
Rodney Childers on his working relationship with Kevin Harvick: 'It’s been easy, every day.' The post Rodney Childers’ Heartfelt Message About Kevin Harvick Explains Why They’ve Won So Much appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA
Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2023
The final preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s the final qualifying night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. After tonight, the lineups will be set for Saturday’s finale of the indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 |...
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
CBS Sports
Legendary motocross champion Travis Pastrana to enter 2023 Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing, per report
Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is expected to enter the 2023 Daytona 500 as the driver of a third car for 23XI Racing, according to a report by The Athletic. That report states that an official announcement is expected next week. Pastrana, 39, will attempt to qualify for his Cup...
NASCAR's Drive for Diversity Weekend at Richmond Showed That Positive Change Is Right Around the Corner
Before 2022, I had never watched a NASCAR race from start to finish and never even caught portions of one unless I was channel surfing or if ESPN showed highlights. I certainly never tuned in for pre-race shows on the weekend or racing news shows during the week. Football and basketball drew the lion's share of attention -- personally and professionally -- though three decades as a sportswriter including a long stint covering baseball for a national publication.
Ty Gibbs Headlines a Remarkably Short List of Potential First-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners in 2023
After a record number of first time Cup Series winners in 2022, the potential list for 2023 is quite short. The post Ty Gibbs Headlines a Remarkably Short List of Potential First-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wiz Khalifa to perform during NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum
Wiz Khalifa will put on a concert during the main event race-break. On Sunday, February 5 NASCAR unloads in Los Angeles, California. It’s the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum via the temporary 1/4-mile bullring oval. Due to the lack of pit stalls, NASCAR has a race break. Last...
NASCAR and Rev Racing Reveal 2023 Drive for Diversity Driver Development Class
NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. Lavar Scott, Andrés...
3 best landing spots for Derek Kraus in the NASCAR Xfinity Series
Derek Kraus has reportedly been talking to a NASCAR Xfinity Series team. Let's dive into the three best landing spots for Kraus in the Xfinity Series.
FOX Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour
JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Yardbarker
Hattori Racing Enterprises retains Tyler Ankrum for 2023 Truck season
Tyler Ankrum will be returning for a second full-time stint in the No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Hattori Racing Enterprises for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. The news comes as the 21-year-old Ankrum from San Bernardino, California, is coming off his first campaign with the organization....
racer.com
Larson eager to put lengthy wait for his Indy 500 debut to good use
Time is Kyle Larson’s best friend as he looks toward running the Indianapolis 500 in May 2024. Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR team have partnered with Arrow McLaren to field an entry for the 2021 Cup champion next year. As excited as Larson is to run the famed race, it is a long way off, making the first challenge a test of patience. But Larson also understands it’s a blessing to have over a year to prepare and be as buttoned up as possible for one of the biggest races in motorsports.
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 0