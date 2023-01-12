Time is Kyle Larson’s best friend as he looks toward running the Indianapolis 500 in May 2024. Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR team have partnered with Arrow McLaren to field an entry for the 2021 Cup champion next year. As excited as Larson is to run the famed race, it is a long way off, making the first challenge a test of patience. But Larson also understands it’s a blessing to have over a year to prepare and be as buttoned up as possible for one of the biggest races in motorsports.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO