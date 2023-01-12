ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing

A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2023

The final preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s the final qualifying night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. After tonight, the lineups will be set for Saturday’s finale of the indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 |...
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
NASCAR's Drive for Diversity Weekend at Richmond Showed That Positive Change Is Right Around the Corner

Before 2022, I had never watched a NASCAR race from start to finish and never even caught portions of one unless I was channel surfing or if ESPN showed highlights. I certainly never tuned in for pre-race shows on the weekend or racing news shows during the week. Football and basketball drew the lion's share of attention -- personally and professionally -- though three decades as a sportswriter including a long stint covering baseball for a national publication.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour

JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Larson eager to put lengthy wait for his Indy 500 debut to good use

Time is Kyle Larson’s best friend as he looks toward running the Indianapolis 500 in May 2024. Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR team have partnered with Arrow McLaren to field an entry for the 2021 Cup champion next year. As excited as Larson is to run the famed race, it is a long way off, making the first challenge a test of patience. But Larson also understands it’s a blessing to have over a year to prepare and be as buttoned up as possible for one of the biggest races in motorsports.
